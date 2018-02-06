Paris Hilton & Kim Kardashian Rekindle Their Friendship In The Coolest Way After A Major Falling Out

Kim Kardashian used to clean Paris Hilton’s closet for a living. No, really. But over the years, their “relationship” has dramatically changed, and the friendship they once had was over. The precise reason has never been revealed, but it’s been rumored that the heiress was not so pleased about Kim becoming the new household name after her reign deteriorated. It likely didn’t help matters that Paris was quoted back in 2008 saying she would not want Kim’s butt since it was “gross” and reminded her of “cottage cheese.” But now, major news alert – the two are besties again!