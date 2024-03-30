Kathy Hilton 'Very Supportive' of Sister Kyle Richards Amid Her Bombshell Split From Mauricio Umansky

"She left me a voicemail after watching the season finale, and it was just gut wrenching. She was hysterically crying and she just said, you know, 'I love you and I want to make sure you're okay.' And it was just so, she was so overly emotional, but she has been very supportive, you know, and I just want it to stay that way," Richards, whose separation was documented throughout the the season, shared.

The finale episode was particularly heart wrenching, as footage showed the brunette beauty and Umansky discussing their separation with daughters Farrah Brittany, 35, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16, at the family's vacation home in Aspen, Colorado.