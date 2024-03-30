OK Magazine
Kathy Hilton 'Very Supportive' of Sister Kyle Richards Amid Her Bombshell Split From Mauricio Umansky

Mar. 30 2024, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s relationship couldn’t be better thanks to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s split from Mauricio Umansky.

While on the Wednesday, March 27, episode of the “Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripapodcast, Richards, 55, gushed over her "very supportive" sister as she navigates the end of her 25-year marriage.

"We are in a very good place. … She will call me, text me and [say], 'I just love you and I'm here for you no matter what. You're always my baby sister,'" the reality TV personality told host Kelly Ripa.

Richards then recalled when her sibling reached out to her following the Season 13 finale of RHOBH, which aired on February 21.

"She left me a voicemail after watching the season finale, and it was just gut wrenching. She was hysterically crying and she just said, you know, 'I love you and I want to make sure you're okay.' And it was just so, she was so overly emotional, but she has been very supportive, you know, and I just want it to stay that way," Richards, whose separation was documented throughout the the season, shared.

The finale episode was particularly heart wrenching, as footage showed the brunette beauty and Umansky discussing their separation with daughters Farrah Brittany, 35, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16, at the family's vacation home in Aspen, Colorado.

Despite having a great relationship now, Richards and Hilton have not always gotten along. The mother-of-four even confessed she was concerned how the mother of Paris Hilton would react to some of the things she said about her.

"I was so worried this season. I had to send [Hilton] a text saying, 'I said things because we were in a different place,' and I felt more free this season," Kyle admitted, noting how she started the season with the attitude of "I'm letting go of everyone holding me back."

"I felt so free in the moment to say all these things, and then when we made up, I was like, 'Oh god, help me. What do I do?' and I said to our producers, 'Well now she's gonna watch the show and it's all gonna be ruined again,'" she added.

Kyle said she reached out to her sister, Paris and Nicky Hilton about her remarks before the footage aired.

"So I had to send her and my nieces, because they're a package deal, a text saying, 'Listen, I said things that that's how I was feeling at the time and I was really hurt and you have to remember that we were in a different place then. Please, I can't go through this anymore and if you are mad, just tell me. Please just don't not talk again for a year or two. I can't take it anymore,'" Kyle explained.

