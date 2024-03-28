Kyle Richards Says Hilaria Baldwin Is Her 'Dream' Addition to 'RHOBH': 'The Door's Open'

"I have a new one, I think," Richards, 55, teased. "She lives in New York, but maybe she would move. I'm scared I'm going to mispronounce her name, but I think it's kind of fitting for the situation. Hilaria Baldwin."

"They're looking for a reality show. He told us. He told us," Ripa's co-host Jan Schillay chimed in about the possibility of seeing the famous family on the hit series.

"Wait, that's right. Wait a minute. Hang on. Alec Baldwin on this here podcast said they are looking for a reality show," the former soap opera actress, 53, revealed.