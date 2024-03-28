Kyle Richards Says Hilaria Baldwin Is Her 'Dream' Addition to 'RHOBH': 'The Door's Open'
Kyle Richards wants to see Hilaria and Alec Baldwin on reality television.
During the Bravo star's Wednesday, March 27, appearance on Kelly Ripa's "Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" podcast, she was asked about who her "dream cast mate" would be to join her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
"I have a new one, I think," Richards, 55, teased. "She lives in New York, but maybe she would move. I'm scared I'm going to mispronounce her name, but I think it's kind of fitting for the situation. Hilaria Baldwin."
"They're looking for a reality show. He told us. He told us," Ripa's co-host Jan Schillay chimed in about the possibility of seeing the famous family on the hit series.
"Wait, that's right. Wait a minute. Hang on. Alec Baldwin on this here podcast said they are looking for a reality show," the former soap opera actress, 53, revealed.
"Well, I told him. I saw him in New York. I don't know, it was a couple years back and I said something about it then, and then I was like, he's like, 'Oh, we're living in New York,' but I don't know. He said something about her in L.A. and I was like, 'Well, the door's open,'" the Halloween actress revealed about her conversation with the 30 Rock alum, 65.
An excited Ripa noted, "Jan's calling Andy [Cohen] right now as we speak. That would be amazing television."
During a past chat with the morning show host, the It's Complicated actor, who shares children Carmen Gabriela, 10, Rafael Thomas, 8, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Romeo Alejandro David, 5, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 3, María Lucía Victoria, 3, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 18 months, with the yoga instructor, 40, revealed he was looking for work in New York.
"I'm desperate to try to work from New York," Baldwin previously told Ripa about wanting to "stay home and just work from home" due to his large brood.
"With me everything’s about my family," the Dr. Death star continued. "I have really tried in the last several years, once we had five and then six, and then seven kids."
"I can’t go anywhere for any length of time," he noted. "You know, in the old days I’d jump on a plane and go to L.A. and do a movie here or a few episodes of Will and Grace I did for a while. You know, different things like that."
A spot on the highly rated television series is currently open after newbie Annemarie Wiley announced her departure after only one season.