'Hot' Kathy Hilton, 66, Wows in Plunging Black Dress for Date Night With Husband Rick: Photo

Kathy Hilton knows how to make an entrance. The 66-year-old socialite stunned fans after posting a glamorous anniversary photo with husband Rick Hilton, turning a simple date night into a full-on fashion moment.

Source: @kathyhilton/Instagram Kathy Hilton stunned in a plunging black dress on her anniversary.

In the shot, Kathy stood beside Rick in a plunging black lace mini dress that highlighted her figure and long legs. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star finished the look with black heels and a sparkling clutch. For his part, Rick kept things cool and classic in an all-white suit.

“Happy Anniversary to my forever date ❤️❤️❤️,” Kathy captioned the photo, tagging Rick as they celebrated 46 years of marriage.

The comments section lit up instantly. One friend wrote, “Kathy!!! You look so so sooo HOTTT. 🔥” Another added, “You both look incredible… and you’re just as amazing on the inside too! God bless you both ❤️ Happy Anniversary.” A third fan jumped in, writing, “Wow!! 😍 So beautiful!! You look about 25!”

Source: MEGA Rick Hilton wore a classic all-white suit for their date night.

Kathy kept the celebration going with a second post — a throwback clip of Rick, now 70, making a toast during their 20th anniversary. In the video, he remembered a playful moment with Kathy’s mom. “A little over 20 years ago, Kathy’s mother, she said to me, ‘You know who you’re about to marry?’ And I said, ‘Who's that,’” Rick said, before comparing his future bride to Lucille Ball. “She said, ‘It’s Lucille Ball.’”

He continued praising his wife, sharing what he saw in her from the start: “I knew Kathy had a great sense of humor, I knew she was absolutely knockout gorgeous and also that she was very bright. But myself, not being an idiot about it, I said, ‘You know, this is a catch and I'd better close this deal.’”

Source: MEGA The couple shared a sweet throwback speech from their 20th anniversary.

Rick went on to reflect about their life together. “Looking back over the last 20 years, I must say that, not only are you funny like Lucille Ball, gorgeous beyond belief and smarter than most people I've ever met, but you've been just a fantastic wife,” he said. “You are a great mother to our four children. You are a great lover to me, but I think also something very important is that Kathy is my best friend. I think about the last 20 years, and we dated about five years before that, and it just gets better every year.”

He wrapped the toast with a heartfelt promise, stating, “Honey, I’m looking forward to the next 20 and spending the rest of my life with you.”

The couple, who first met as teenagers, tied the knot in 1979. Together, they share four children — Paris, 44, Nicky, 42, Barron, 36, and Conrad, 31 — and eight grandchildren.

Source: MEGA The reality star credits communication and closeness for their long marriage.