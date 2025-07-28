or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > The Golden Bachelor
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

Golden Bachelor’s Kathy Swarts Reveals How She Set Her Sights on Keith Gordon on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Composite Photo of Kathy Swarts and Keith Gordon
Source: ABC

Kathy Swarts shared how she pursued Keith Gordon on 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

Profile Image

July 28 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Swarts, a standout from The Golden Bachelor, had her sights set firmly on Keith Gordon before inviting him to the VIP suite on Bachelor in Paradise.

"My goal was to strategically pick a place on that catamaran where I could eyeball each and every guy, make sure they were eyeballing me," the 72-year-old said in an interview with Us Weekly.

Despite the beach being packed with younger contestants, Swarts expressed confidence about her presence in Bachelor Nation. "I wasn't worried," she said. "I knew some of them coming in. I could meet 'em all later. My goal right then was, 'OK, Kathy's here, pay attention.'"

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kathy Swarts
Source: @kbswarts/Instagram

Kathy Swarts picked Keith Gordon for a VIP suite date on 'Bachelor In Paradise.'

Article continues below advertisement

Appearing on Gerry Turner's first season of The Golden Bachelor in 2023, Swarts shared that her connection with Gordon sparked on the boat, where curiosity about him and fellow contestant Charles King took center stage.

"That's when I had my eyes on Keith and CK," Swarts revealed. "What is it? Shoot your shot? Yes, I heard that a million times. Don't waste time. Get to work."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Keith Gordon
Source: @keith_gonzo/Instagram

Kathy Swarts shared that her connection with Keith Gordon sparked on the boat.

Article continues below advertisement

She noted that she and Gordon had previously crossed paths on her and Susan Noles' "Golden Hour" podcast, which meant she didn't enter Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise "cold." However, Gordon emphasized that connecting with someone on a podcast is different from introducing yourself on the beach. "Hey, I'm here in a bathing suit, look at me," she added.

In the Tuesday, July 15, episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Swarts chose Gordon as her date for a trip to the VIP suite. The two enjoyed champagne as Swarts fed him strawberries — an intimate moment certainly designed to woo.

MORE ON:
The Golden Bachelor

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kathy Swarts
Source: @kbswarts/Instagram

Keith Gordon and Kathy Swarts also met on Susan Noles' 'Golden Hour' podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

"Keith is this great guy who I had met before. He'd been on my podcast," she gushed. "I'm sure you remember, he raised three daughters on his own. He has this way about him, this kindness, this balance of humor and emotional IQ. He's just a great guy and I thought, you know what, let's see if there's something else there. Give him a little champagne, a little sit down in a hot tub and let's see where it goes."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Keith Gordon
Source: @keith_gonzo/Instagram

Kathy Swarts praised Keith Gordon, who raised three of his daughters on his own.

While Swarts kept her cards close to her chest regarding her journey on the show with Gordon, she teased viewers, saying, "You're going to have to tune in and watch but I guarantee you won't be disappointed."

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.