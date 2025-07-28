Golden Bachelor’s Kathy Swarts Reveals How She Set Her Sights on Keith Gordon on 'Bachelor in Paradise'
Kathy Swarts, a standout from The Golden Bachelor, had her sights set firmly on Keith Gordon before inviting him to the VIP suite on Bachelor in Paradise.
"My goal was to strategically pick a place on that catamaran where I could eyeball each and every guy, make sure they were eyeballing me," the 72-year-old said in an interview with Us Weekly.
Despite the beach being packed with younger contestants, Swarts expressed confidence about her presence in Bachelor Nation. "I wasn't worried," she said. "I knew some of them coming in. I could meet 'em all later. My goal right then was, 'OK, Kathy's here, pay attention.'"
Appearing on Gerry Turner's first season of The Golden Bachelor in 2023, Swarts shared that her connection with Gordon sparked on the boat, where curiosity about him and fellow contestant Charles King took center stage.
"That's when I had my eyes on Keith and CK," Swarts revealed. "What is it? Shoot your shot? Yes, I heard that a million times. Don't waste time. Get to work."
She noted that she and Gordon had previously crossed paths on her and Susan Noles' "Golden Hour" podcast, which meant she didn't enter Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise "cold." However, Gordon emphasized that connecting with someone on a podcast is different from introducing yourself on the beach. "Hey, I'm here in a bathing suit, look at me," she added.
In the Tuesday, July 15, episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Swarts chose Gordon as her date for a trip to the VIP suite. The two enjoyed champagne as Swarts fed him strawberries — an intimate moment certainly designed to woo.
"Keith is this great guy who I had met before. He'd been on my podcast," she gushed. "I'm sure you remember, he raised three daughters on his own. He has this way about him, this kindness, this balance of humor and emotional IQ. He's just a great guy and I thought, you know what, let's see if there's something else there. Give him a little champagne, a little sit down in a hot tub and let's see where it goes."
While Swarts kept her cards close to her chest regarding her journey on the show with Gordon, she teased viewers, saying, "You're going to have to tune in and watch but I guarantee you won't be disappointed."
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.