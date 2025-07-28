Golden Bachelor’s Kathy Swarts Reveals How She Set Her Sights on Keith Gordon on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Kathy Swarts, a standout from The Golden Bachelor, had her sights set firmly on Keith Gordon before inviting him to the VIP suite on Bachelor in Paradise.

"My goal was to strategically pick a place on that catamaran where I could eyeball each and every guy, make sure they were eyeballing me," the 72-year-old said in an interview with Us Weekly.

Despite the beach being packed with younger contestants, Swarts expressed confidence about her presence in Bachelor Nation. "I wasn't worried," she said. "I knew some of them coming in. I could meet 'em all later. My goal right then was, 'OK, Kathy's here, pay attention.'"