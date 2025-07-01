'Golden Bachelor' Alum Susan Noles Admits She Isn't 'Opposed' to Getting Married Again as 'Fabulous' New Romance Heats Up

The Golden Bachelor alum, who dated Gerry Turner on the ABC series, says finding love post-show has been "fabulous."

"We had a little bit of a language barrier, and if we have any issues, we get the translation app up," Noles, who met her new man on vacation, gushes. "I've never met anyone that was so genuine and romantic! He loves to dance. We clicked because we're silly. I say to him, 'We're not normal' because I am goofy. I met me! We're not worried about buying the first house or having a family. It's about what makes us happy, and we're enjoying this time!"

For now, the pair are long distance. "It sucks," Noles admits. "This is the longest we've went, which is about five weeks. Kathy [Swarts] and I are going on a cruise to Istanbul and Greece, but the day after I come home, he's coming here for the first time. He's never been to the U.S."