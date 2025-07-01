'Golden Bachelor' Alum Susan Noles Admits She Isn't 'Opposed' to Getting Married Again as 'Fabulous' New Romance Heats Up
Susan Noles, who is dating a French native named Frédéric, revealed her thoughts about tying the knot one day now that she's in a new relationship.
"I don't think it's absolutely necessary to do say I do — maybe a commitment to each other or something like that, but I am not opposed [to getting married] again," the 68-year-old, who is a QVC Q50 Ambassador, exclusively tells OK!. "When you're 68, there's so many things to think about and a lot of red tape, but it's about how we feel about each other. That is what is important — although I'm a wedding officiant!"
The Golden Bachelor alum, who dated Gerry Turner on the ABC series, says finding love post-show has been "fabulous."
"We had a little bit of a language barrier, and if we have any issues, we get the translation app up," Noles, who met her new man on vacation, gushes. "I've never met anyone that was so genuine and romantic! He loves to dance. We clicked because we're silly. I say to him, 'We're not normal' because I am goofy. I met me! We're not worried about buying the first house or having a family. It's about what makes us happy, and we're enjoying this time!"
For now, the pair are long distance. "It sucks," Noles admits. "This is the longest we've went, which is about five weeks. Kathy [Swarts] and I are going on a cruise to Istanbul and Greece, but the day after I come home, he's coming here for the first time. He's never been to the U.S."
The brunette beauty, who resides in New Jersey, has a lot planned! "He's a French cook, too. He cooks, I cook, but we have a busy schedule: going down the Jersey Shore for a few days with my girlfriend, we're going over to my friend's one night to have dinner, I'm having a big party on Sunday with my whole family — all my kids, sisters, everybody is coming. The poor thing is going to be overwhelmed," she quips. "He keeps asking me for pictures of my children with names and what they do for a living. He has to study!"
Noles, who shares three kids with her ex, notes her children don't "love" that her lover lives in Saint Martin. "They're worried I'm going to pack up and move!" she says. "I think it's hot and humid in the U.S. Can you imagine what the island is like in the summer? I think it would be the best of both worlds if I was a snowbird and maybe he could rent a house and come here for the summer, but it's new! We take it one day at a time. Every time, he says, 'I want you to stay for months,' and I am like, 'Darling, give us a year and let's see how we feel!'"
In the meantime, Noles is thriving after going on The Golden Bachelor in September 2023. She now hosts a podcast with her pal Swarts, is in a great relationship and is a QVC Q50 Ambassador.
"Coming back for a second year means everything to me," she gushes. "This company, these people, they stand for the right thing, if you will. It's not just about the products, it's about the people. My message leaving the Golden Bachelor was for women over 50 and how your life isn't over, it's just beginning. We've already done the hard work. There's so many possibilities out there, and that's what QVC stands for. I've met so many amazing people through them, and I am really proud to be working with them!"
The podcast host has a simple message: she is living a new “Age of Possibility” after 50 with style and confidence. "I want to spread the word to all these women in America — that life is short and it's not over. This is the best chapter is how I put it. It might be my last chapter, hopefully my longest chapter, but it uplifts women to let them know that this is a powerful part of life — and I say cheers to that!" she exclaims. "The friendships I have made from QVC are amazing. I am going to football games with Donna Kelce and laughing hysterically with everyone. We all just connected. I'm really proud to say I'm part of QVC Q50."
"My advice for women is the dating world can be a nightmare. I went on national TV to find somebody and that didn't work!" she adds. "But for me, if you're going to stay in on your sofa, he's never going to come knocking on your door. Nothing will. You have to put yourself out there. I was laying on the beach in Saint Martin, and I downloaded Tinder, as one does on vacation. Sure enough, that's how I met my boyfriend. I want to let people know you should never stop trying. It wasn't like I was still searching because I was confident in my own skin, and if God said I was going to be alone the rest of my life, so be it — but at least I am going to make the best of what I have."