Katie Couric Trashes Donald Trump for Insulting Reporters Ahead of White House Correspondents' Dinner: 'It's Going to Be So Weird'
April 25 2026, Published 11:06 a.m. ET
Donald Trump is set to attend his first White House Correspondents' dinner event on April 25 and Katie Couric had some thoughts about his appearance.
Couric, 69, gave her two cents about the president, 79, to The Bulwark ahead of the bash recently.
"You've got this president who trashes the press and insults reporters on a daily basis — especially female reporters but all of them," the journalist fumed.
"He has no respect for the First Amendment and the incongruity of a room [chock-full] of journalists and this guy who hates them and insults them yet craves their approval," she went on.
Katie Couric Says Donald Trump 'Trashes the Press'
"Isn't it going to be so weird [for Trump to be at the dinner]," Couric wondered.
She further noted: "Trump has spent his second term in office berating individual reporters and hurling lawsuits at major publications like The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal."
"The event is a fixture on Washington’s social calendar each spring and is a moment to recognize journalists reporting on the government and usually includes some levity with comedic hosts and light-hearted barbs exchanged between the president and the media," the Katie Couric Media CEO scoffed.
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Donald Trump Never Attended the White House Correspondents Dinner Until Now
"This year, however, the dinner will be unlike any other with Trump’s surprising appearance," she concluded.
The event is an annual gala hosted by the White House Correspondents' Association to celebrate the integration of media reporters into the political landscape by also raising funds for journalism scholarships.
The president, the first lady, journalists, as well as A-List celebrities often attend and it also features jokes, speeches and even a humorous light-hearted roast about the Commander-in-chief.
Trump did not attend any previous dinners during his first term in 2016 nor since he began his second in January 2025.
The glitzy event caused criticism in recent years by other journalists, including famed CBS News anchor Dan Rather and former CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta.
Both men signed an open letter to the correspondents' organization calling on them to "forcefully demonstrate opposition to President Trump’s efforts to trample freedom of the press.”
"There is a long tradition of presidents attending the White House Correspondents Association Dinner," the memo read. "But these are not normal times, and this cannot be business as usual with the press standing up to applaud the man who attacks them on a daily basis."