Katie Couric Trashes Donald Trump for Insulting Reporters Ahead of White House Correspondents' Dinner: 'It's Going to Be So Weird'

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View this post on Instagram Source: @katiecouric/Instagram Katie Couric trashed Donald Trump ahead of the White House Correspondents' dinner.

"You've got this president who trashes the press and insults reporters on a daily basis — especially female reporters but all of them," the journalist fumed. "He has no respect for the First Amendment and the incongruity of a room [chock-full] of journalists and this guy who hates them and insults them yet craves their approval," she went on.

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Katie Couric Says Donald Trump 'Trashes the Press'

Source: MEGA Katie Couric is not a fan of the POTUS.

"Isn't it going to be so weird [for Trump to be at the dinner]," Couric wondered. She further noted: "Trump has spent his second term in office berating individual reporters and hurling lawsuits at major publications like The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal." "The event is a fixture on Washington’s social calendar each spring and is a moment to recognize journalists reporting on the government and usually includes some levity with comedic hosts and light-hearted barbs exchanged between the president and the media," the Katie Couric Media CEO scoffed.

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Donald Trump Never Attended the White House Correspondents Dinner Until Now

Source: MEGA 'You've got this president who trashes the press and insults reporters on a daily basis," Katie Couric said.

"This year, however, the dinner will be unlike any other with Trump’s surprising appearance," she concluded. The event is an annual gala hosted by the White House Correspondents' Association to celebrate the integration of media reporters into the political landscape by also raising funds for journalism scholarships. The president, the first lady, journalists, as well as A-List celebrities often attend and it also features jokes, speeches and even a humorous light-hearted roast about the Commander-in-chief.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump will attend his first White House Correspondents' dinner on April 25.