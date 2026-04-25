WHCA Dinner: All Eyes on Guest List as Donald Trump's Attendance Triggers Boycotts and Protests

Article continues below advertisement

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner has long been known as Washington’s “nerd prom,” a rare night where politics, media and entertainment collide. But in 2026, the spectacle surrounding the event is shifting from the ballroom to the guest list itself. As President Donald Trump prepares to attend the dinner for the first time in years, journalists, media organizations and advocacy groups are grappling with a fundamental question: does showing up signal complicity? “In 2026, showing up to the White House Correspondents' Dinner is a statement. So is not showing up,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “That’s how polarized the media landscape has become that the guest list itself is now the story.”

Article continues below advertisement

Boycotts and Protests

Source: MEGA Journalists urged the association to 'demonstrate opposition' in an open letter.

That polarization is playing out in real time. A coalition of journalism organizations and veteran reporters has urged the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) in an open letter to “demonstrate opposition” during the event, arguing that Trump has engaged in “systematic, sustained, and unprecedented attacks on the free press.” Even many of those who are attending are planning subtle forms of protest. Some journalists intend to wear lapel pins or pocket squares featuring the First Amendment, while others are pushing for a more direct, on-stage rebuke of attacks on the press.

Article continues below advertisement

Optics, Not Outcomes

Source: MEGA Protest plans included symbolic First Amendment accessories.

“When a journalist or outlet declines to attend, they’re not just skipping a dinner. They’re signaling to their audience where they stand,” Philip explained. “And when an outlet shows up, the other side of the aisle reads that as confirmation of everything they already believe about media bias.” Each decision — attendance, protest or silence — is immediately interpreted through a partisan lens. “This is a genuine crisis for media institutions,” she said. “The WHCA Dinner was designed to symbolize the relationship between the press and the presidency, which is adversarial but functional. What it signals now is a press corps that is visibly fractured, publicly managing its own image, and acutely aware that its credibility is being watched and judged.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump’s Own Plans for the Night

Source: MEGA Donald Trump also planned a speech targeting media coverage of his administration.

Adding to the uncertainty, Trump is reportedly preparing his own moment. According to The Daily Beast, he plans to deliver a pointed speech targeting outlets he believes have treated his administration unfairly, particularly over coverage of the Iran war. He is also expected to leave immediately afterward, skipping the rest of the evening’s programming, including the presentation of press awards.

A Symbol Under Strain

Source: MEGA The event exposed deep divisions within the press corps.