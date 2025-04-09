Is Katie Ginella Fired From 'RHOC' After Taping Season 19? Inside the Rumors
Is the Real Housewives of Orange County star Katie Ginella fired from Season 19?
After rumors about her employment status swirled, an insider exclusively confirmed to OK! what happened.
“That is absolutely not true,” a production source confirmed. “This is just a rumor and nothing more.” “Katie has not been fired,” they added, “and she remains filming as a main cast member for Season 19 of the show.”
As OK! reported in January, prior to Season 19 beginning, drama between Ginella and Emily Simpson was expected to make its way in front of the cameras.
“A situation has been escalating between Emily Simpson and Katie Ginella that is sure to reach a boiling point as soon as the cameras go up,” a source shared. “As fans know, the pair had drama last season over claims that, when Katie’s daughter babysat for Emily’s kids, they talked negatively about Heather Dubrow.”
During the Season 18 reunion, Ginella insisted this is what happened and her daughter would have no reason to lie. Simpson continued to refute the claim, saying she would never talk about people in front of her kids.
The same day the second reunion aired on November 14, 2024, the insider explained how the drama popped off in the first place. “A post surfaced on @allabouttrhpodcast’s Instagram account in which Emily’s former nanny spoke out,” they stated. “She backed what Katie was saying, claiming Emily’s kids ‘always talked about how they hated Heather.’"
The account shared text messages from Simpson’s former nanny, and user @allabouttrhpodcast claimed they were “sent photos of the nanny with Emily’s kids to confirm that she was indeed Emily’s children’s babysitter and it did match up.”
“We will not share those photos but thought it was important to share this since Emily is claiming a young woman is lying,” they added.
Due to this post, the insider asserted rumors were “running rampant through the OC, claiming Emily is beyond pissed at Katie and ready to confront her about this situation.”
The source noted Simpson felt Ginella was “on a smear campaign and fueling things like this post to attack her.”
“Since drama fuels the show,” the insider added, “it’s almost certain fireworks are going to explode between these two as soon as the cameras go up and it will almost certainly make for a fiery start to the season.”
Season 19 of RHOC is currently in production.