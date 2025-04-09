Is Katie Ginella Fired From 'RHOC' After Taping Season 19? Inside the Rumors

“A situation has been escalating between Emily Simpson and Katie Ginella that is sure to reach a boiling point as soon as the cameras go up,” a source shared. “As fans know, the pair had drama last season over claims that, when Katie’s daughter babysat for Emily’s kids, they talked negatively about Heather Dubrow.”

During the Season 18 reunion, Ginella insisted this is what happened and her daughter would have no reason to lie. Simpson continued to refute the claim, saying she would never talk about people in front of her kids.

The same day the second reunion aired on November 14, 2024, the insider explained how the drama popped off in the first place. “A post surfaced on @allabouttrhpodcast’s Instagram account in which Emily’s former nanny spoke out,” they stated. “She backed what Katie was saying, claiming Emily’s kids ‘always talked about how they hated Heather.’"

The account shared text messages from Simpson’s former nanny, and user @allabouttrhpodcast claimed they were “sent photos of the nanny with Emily’s kids to confirm that she was indeed Emily’s children’s babysitter and it did match up.”