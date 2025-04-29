'RHOC' Newcomer Katie Ginella Has 'Been Called a Liar' as She Films 'Tough' Season, Source Reveals: 'She's Held Her Own'

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 19 is currently in production, and an insider spilled that last year’s newcomer, Katie Ginella , is not having an easy time during filming.

“It’s been a really hard season for Katie and the women have thrown some wild accusations against her,” a source dished exclusively to OK!. “She’s been called a liar, but she’s 100 percent held her own and not relented.” While others may have decided to give up, the insider insisted Ginella persevered amid the adversity.

“There’s been times she wanted to throw in the towel, but even those who don’t like her have to give her credit — she’s stuck it out and shown she is relentless,” they added.