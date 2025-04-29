'RHOC' Newcomer Katie Ginella Has 'Been Called a Liar' as She Films 'Tough' Season, Source Reveals: 'She's Held Her Own'
Real Housewives of Orange County Season 19 is currently in production, and an insider spilled that last year’s newcomer, Katie Ginella, is not having an easy time during filming.
“It’s been a really hard season for Katie and the women have thrown some wild accusations against her,” a source dished exclusively to OK!. “She’s been called a liar, but she’s 100 percent held her own and not relented.” While others may have decided to give up, the insider insisted Ginella persevered amid the adversity.
“There’s been times she wanted to throw in the towel, but even those who don’t like her have to give her credit — she’s stuck it out and shown she is relentless,” they added.
As OK! reported, Ginella’s costar Tamra Judge quit the series during taping on March 9. “It was a long run,” Judge wrote on her Instagram Story. “When life gives you real problems, this reality s--- doesn’t make sense. Peace out. I’m out.”
When @tasteof_reality on Instagram shared her story and asked followers, “Is Tamra quitting??” she responded, “Yes!!!”
“I think I just hit a wall,” she said regarding quitting on the March 12 episode of her “Two T’s In A Pod” podcast. “There’s so much going on in my life and it’s just I don’t know... I feel like I’m gonna be in a full depressed mode.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Judge shared she went into the season “not knowing, not sure, very anxious and just dealing with some stuff through therapy,” which she said brought her to her “lowest point.”
The Vena CBD owner noted she couldn’t get herself “out of the funk” and, when she's “like this,” her “body just shuts down.”
“And I can just sit in one place and just stare at the wall for hours,” she continued. “And that’s how I feel and it’s really hard to film like that when you feel like that.”
Approximately one week after quitting, Judge was spotted filming the show again.
As far as Ginella goes, rumors popped up in early April she had been let go from the show.
“That is absolutely not true,” a production source confirmed to OK!. “This is just a rumor and nothing more.”
“Katie has not been fired,” they added, “and she remains filming as a main cast member for Season 19 of the show.”
As OK! revealed in January, prior to Season 19 beginning, drama between Ginella and Emily Simpson was expected to make its way in front of the cameras.