RHOC's Katie Ginella to Make 'Last Appearance for a While' on August 28 Episode After Being 'Ganged Up On': Source

Photo of Katie Ginella
Source: Bravo

Katie Ginella is set to make her 'last appearance for a while' on the August 28 episode of 'RHOC' after being 'ganged up on,' according to a source.

Aug. 28 2025, Updated 4:23 p.m. ET

Ahead of the Thursday, August 28, episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, an insider confirmed the installment will be Katie Ginella's "last appearance for a while on the show."

"Bravo felt that all of the women were coming for her and decided to remove her from the mix for a bit," the source spilled to OK!.

The 'RHOC' Women 'Planned' to Take Katie Ginella Down

Photo of Katie Ginella and Shannon Beador
Source: Bravo

A source claimed the 'RHOC' cast refused to film with Katie Ginella.

The insider noted anyone who’s “ever been ganged up on” will find the August 28 episode “incredibly triggering,” whether they’re a fan of Ginella’s or not.

“It was clear all of the women had planned to band together to take Katie down and they ended up refusing to film with her,” the source dished as to why she won’t be featured for a while.

“As she mentioned in an interview,” they continued, “she did want to film at the cast trip and previously said she was grateful to Bravo for temporarily removing her from the situation, but they still thought it was best for her to sit out the cast trip.”

'This Is Not the End' of Katie Ginella's Story on TV

Photo of Katie Ginella
Source: Bravo

An insider said fans of Katie GInella's should 'stay tuned.'

Bravo’s reasoning, according to the insider, was “primarily because the other women were still refusing to sit down with her and let the drama go.”

“Fans of Katie’s can stay tuned, though, as this is not the end of her story on TV,” the source concluded.

Although Ginella was friends with Gretchen Rossi and Jennifer Pedranti, it was clear before the August 28 episode things went sour, especially after Ginella called out the pair for what she deemed as an inappropriate video they posted.

RHOC

A Controversial Video

Photo of Gretchen Rossi, Katie Ginella and Jennifer Pedranti
Source: Bravo

Jennifer Pedranti and Gretchen Rossi posted and then quickly deleted a video that caused controversy.

“I’m back on Housewives,” Rossi said in the clip on Instagram that Pedranti has since deleted.

“And we’re ready to defend ourselves,” Pedranti added as the pair walked toward a punching bag.

They then both started swinging and kicking at the bag.

Rossi then made noises that sounded like she was imitating Asian people.

Katie Ginella Comments on the Controversial Video

Photo of Katie Ginella
Source: Bravo

Katie Ginella said she was 'singled out' from the 'RHOC' cast.

Ginella called out the clip to a media outlet, saying the video was “very hurtful and inappropriate.”

While the upload was quickly taken down, Ginella stated the impact is everlasting.

“It’s brought me back to feeling like how I felt growing up a lot,” Ginella added. “You know, I’m the very first Asian American on Orange County. I’m the very first Korean adoptee. And so being singled out from this cast, it’s all too familiar, the feelings and all that.”

Rossi, for her part, commented on the video, insisting it was “not directed at Katie and not meant to be hurtful.”

“Once it was addressed to us that it could be taken offensively, we took it down immediately,” Rossi added.

