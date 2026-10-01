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Katie Holmes and New Boyfriend Jason Bard Yarmosky All Smiles in PDA-Packed Photos

Image of Katie Holmes.
Source: MEGA/@JASONBARDYARMOSKY INSTAGRAM

Jason Bard Yarmosky documented a trip to Italy with Katie Holmes.

Oct. 1 2026, Updated 2:12 p.m. ET

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Katie Holmes and her new boyfriend, Jason Bard Yarmosky, can't get enough of each other!

The Dawson's Creek alum, 47, and the New York City-based artist, 40, looked loved-up while continuing their romantic Italian getaway, where they were photographed smiling, holding hands and staying close during several outings.

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Image of the two stepped out together in Milan.
Source: @JASONBARDYARMOSKY/INSTAGRAM

The two stepped out together in Milan.

Most recently, Holmes and Yarmosky stepped out together in Milan, where they coordinated in neutral looks while sightseeing on Thursday, September 25. Holmes wore a beige trench coat with a white blouse and tan pants, while Yarmosky opted for an ivory top and black trousers.

Their trip has been filled with plenty of affection, as the new couple has spent much of September traveling around Italy together.

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They Packed on the PDA in Italy

Image of the two couple.
Source: @JASONBARDYARMOSKY/INSTAGRAM

Their trip has been filled with plenty of affection.

Earlier this month, Holmes and Yarmosky gave fans an intimate glimpse inside their romance when they shared photos from a dreamy vacation in Lake Como.

The pair's social media posts showed them hiking through the mountains, enjoying a candlelit dinner and taking in the gorgeous Italian scenery. One particularly sweet photo captured Holmes and Yarmosky sharing a kiss while outdoors.

Other photos from the getaway featured the Batman Begins actress soaking up the sun in a white bikini, swimming and relaxing aboard a speedboat with her beau.

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Image of Katie showed off her bikini body during the romantic boat day.
Source: @JASONBARDYARMOSKY/INSTAGRAM

Katie Holmes showed off her bikini body during the romantic boat day.

The Italian vacation came shortly after Holmes took a major step in her relationship by making things Instagram official.

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The Pair Went Instagram Official

photo of The pair went Instagram official on September 1.
Source: @JASONBARDYARMOSKY/INSTAGRAM

The pair went Instagram official on September 1.

On September 1, the actress celebrated Yarmosky's 40th birthday by posting an affectionate tribute to her boyfriend.

“Happy Birthday to the best of the best…❤️ @jasonbardyarmosky,” she wrote alongside photos from the celebration.

As OK! previously reported, Holmes also shared a PDA-packed video from Yarmosky's birthday, which showed the couple embracing after he blew out his candles. Yarmosky then planted a kiss on Holmes' forehead as she smiled.

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Image of The couple first sparked romance rumors in July.
Source: @KATIEHOLMES/INSTAGRAM

The couple first sparked romance rumors in July.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in July after arriving hand-in-hand at a screening of The Invite in East Hampton, N.Y. An eyewitness said they appeared comfortable around one another, with Holmes resting her head on Yarmosky's shoulder at one point.

Now, the actress appears to be enjoying her new chapter with Yarmosky — and judging by their PDA-packed photos, neither one is interested in hiding their happiness.

Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise, the father of her only child.

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