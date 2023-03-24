Inside Tom Cruise & Suri's Estranged Daddy-Daughter Relationship After His 2012 Split From Katie Holmes
Tom Cruise and his daughter Suri definitely have a rocky relationship — in fact, some may even argue that they have zero relationship at all.
The 16-year-old, who turns 17 next month, is the sole child of Cruise and his ex-wife Katie Holmes — who unexpectedly filed for divorce from the Top Gun: Maverick star in 2012 after calling it quits on their five-year marriage.
Upon finalization of the former Hollywood flames' divorce more than a decade ago, Holmes was granted full custody of Suri, as it was deemed she would be able to give her daughter the most stable lifestyle in New York City.
Cruise was only given visitation rights to see his little girl, in addition to hefty child support payments until she becomes an adult.
"According to the settlement, Tom must pay Katie $400,000 a year in child support. That comes to $33,333.33 a month. The money will be paid by electronic transfer," TMZ reported more than 10 years ago, when the agreement was established in court.
"Tom must pay Suri's support for the next 12 years — until she turns 18. All tolled, that comes to $4.8 million. Tom must also pay Suri's expenses, including medical, dental, insurance, education, college and extracurricular costs," the outlet continued at the time, which includes Suri's upcoming college tuition.
As OK! previously reported, "Tom has always maintained his responsibilities when it comes to financial obligations to Katie and Suri," an insider recently confirmed.
While there is no question that Cruise has been there for his daughter financially, it is evident the Mission: Impossible star doesn't have a solid role in her everyday life — whether that be because of his busy acting schedule or due to Holmes leaving Scientology after her and Cruise split.
"Suri does not know her father anymore and she has not spent time with him in a decade. She does not go to see his movies and he has no part in her life," the insider additionally dished.
It remains unclear whether Cruise would try to improve his and Suri's relationship if he was given a chance, as the source confessed the Dawson's Creek actress is "extremely overprotective" of their teenage girl.