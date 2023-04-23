Every Rare Comment Katie Holmes Has Made About Her Ex-Husband Tom Cruise
More than one decade later, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's split still reigns as one of Hollywood's biggest heartbreaks.
While a majority of their romance remains disclosed, the duo did dish on their love from time to time.
Keep scrolling to read everything Holmes as ever said about her ex-husband!
One might say Holmes' wishes came true, as she admitted in 2004 that she used to day dream about saying "I do" to the Top Gun: Maverick star.
"I used to think that I was going to marry Tom Cruise," Holmes spilled to Seventeen magazine nearly 20 years ago.
At the time, the Dawson's Creek actress was engaged to actor Chris Klein. Six months later, Holmes and her fiancé called it quits.
One month later, in 2005, Holmes and Cruise were spotted loved-up in Rome for the very first time. Cruise confessed his love for Holmes on The Oprah Winfrey Show that same year.
In 2010, Holmes gushed over her husband, as she expressed to Marie Claire how her marriage was "really fun."
"It's an amazing life, but we always remind ourselves of how incredibly lucky we are," Holmes — who welcomed her and Cruise's daughter, Suri, 17, in 2006, the same year they tied the knot — explained.
Though the couple couldn't make things work, and would ultimately divorce in 2012, Holmes confirmed she has no regrets.
"I never really look back. I just approach life [taking] it one day at a time," the Batman Begins actress, 44, dished to Today in 2014 in regard to her divorce. "I'm really excited about where I am right now. I've had some really wonderful creative experiences. I'm just really grateful."
While Holmes doesn't frequently reflect on her failed marriage, she most recently opened up about "that time" in 2012, which she found to be rather "intense."
"It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it. We had some funny moments out and about in public. So many people I didn't know became my friends and helped us out, and that's what I love about the city," Holmes stated during an interview with InStyle in July 2022. The Alone Together star and her daughter moved to New York City shortly after the duo's divorce.