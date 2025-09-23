Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Spark Reconciliation Rumors as They Hold Hands at 'Dawson's Creek' Reunion: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Could Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson's love story have a fairytale ending, or are they just the best of friends? The Dawson's Creek costars sparked reconciliation rumors as they packed on PDA during a reunion event for the beloved drama, in which they played on-again, off-again love interests Joey Potter and Pacey Witter — who eventually get married at the end of the show. Holmes and Jackson briefly dated in real life during the show's first season, though fans are now wondering if the two single stars could be giving their romance a second chance more than 25 years later.

Source: @sarahhearon/Instagram Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson were spotted holding hands at a 'Dawson's Creek' reunion event.

On Monday night, September 22, Holmes and Jackson appeared alongside fellow cast members Michelle Williams, Kerr Smith, John Wesley Shipp, Mary Margaret Humes, Meredith Monroe, Busy Philipps, Mary Beth Piel and Nina Repeta for a live reading of the series' pilot episode at "The Dawson's Creek Class Reunion." Lin-Manuel Miranda read main character Dawson Leery's lines for James Van Der Beek, who only was able to make a virtual appearance at the event amid his ongoing colon cancer battle.

While on stage at the reunion, which was held in benefit of F Cancer, Holmes and Jackson could be seen holding hands before affectionately leaning on each other at the end of the performance. The dynamic duo was also spotted staring into one another's eyes in an apparent display of admiration.

Fans Beg Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson to Give Romance Another Shot

Source: MEGA Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson sparked reconciliation rumors after being touchy during the reunion event.

After videos of the touchy interaction went viral online, fans practically begged Holmes and Jackson to give their romance another shot. "Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson just need to be together for real. Friends make the best partners!!" one supporter declared, as another admitted: "It's Joshua and Katie grabbing hands for meeeeeee 🥰."

Source: MEGA Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson briefly dated in 1998.

Ever since their short-lived romance came to an end in 1998, however, Holmes has made it clear she and Jackson are nothing more than close friends — though the Doctor Odyssey actor is newly single following his divorce from Jodie Turner-Smith in 2023. (The split was finally settled in May 2025.) Speaking to Rolling Stone about Dawson's Creek upon its release in 1998, Holmes admitted Jackson was her "first love." "I fell in love, I had my first love, and it was something so incredible and indescribable that I will treasure it always," the Batman Begins actress expressed at the time in response to a question about Jackson. "And that I feel so fortunate because he's now one of my best friends. He's been in the business so long, and he’s really helped me. I respect him as a friend and as a professional."

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson to Reunite on Screen for 'Happy Hours'

Source: MEGA Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are currently filming a new feature film trilogy titled 'Happy Hours.'