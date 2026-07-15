Katie Holmes Sparks Romance Rumors as She's Seen Holding Hands With Artist Jason Bard Yarmosky

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Katie Holmes is fueling fresh romance rumors after she was spotted getting close to artist Jason Bard Yarmosky during a night out in the Hamptons. On Friday, July 10, Holmes and Yarmosky were seen arriving together at a screening of The Invite, hosted by The Cinema Society at the Regal UA in East Hampton. According to one eyewitness, the pair held hands as they made their way into the event.

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Source: MEGA; @jasonbardyarmosky/Instagram Katie Holmes and artist Jason Bard Yarmosky sparked dating rumors after they were reportedly seen holding hands at a screening of 'The Invite' in East Hampton.

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“He was whispering in her ear, and she was laughing, they seemed very easy together and there was a smile on her face all night,” the onlooker told an outlet. “They sat together during the movie, she had her head on his shoulder at one point. They looked very cute.”

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The Pair Kept Things Low-Key

Source: MEGA An eyewitness claimed Katie Holmes and Jason Bard Yarmosky spent the evening together.

Although Holmes and Yarmosky did not pose together on the red carpet, they reportedly spent much of the evening side by side. The source added that the two were later seen “chatting with friends” during the after-party at The Boat House in East Hampton, N.Y. According to his official website, Yarmosky earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the School of Visual Arts in New York City in 2010. His paintings and drawings have been exhibited and collected internationally, with much of his work exploring themes of aging, time and memory.

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Recent Reunion With Joshua Jackson Sparked Buzz

Source: MEGA Katie Holmes recently reunited with former 'Dawson's Creek' costar Joshua Jackson to promote 'Happy Hours.'

The outing comes just one month after Holmes sparked reconciliation rumors with ex-boyfriend Joshua Jackson following their appearance at the premiere of Happy Hours, in which they star as a couple. During the Tribeca Festival event in New York City, Jackson held Holmes' hand during red carpet interviews and reflected on the bond they've shared since starring together on Dawson's Creek, which aired from 1998 to 2003. “And [it] is like one of the core personal and professional relationships in my life,” he said. Jackson has also spoken warmly about Holmes in previous interviews. "She’s a lifelong friend now," Jackson told Today on March 10. “And for us to get to go back and be able to do this again and honestly for her to create that space for us, was kind of magical.” Holmes also addressed their on-screen reunion while promoting the film. “We hadn’t worked together in 25 years, and we’ve changed a lot,” Holmes told Variety in an interview published on June 5. “We also wanted to give ourselves the space to show different sides of ourselves and to not portray these people we’re known for.”

Holmes Reacts to Fan Excitement

Source: MEGA; @olivialburgess/Instagram Joshua Jackson later appeared with model Olivia Burgess in New York City, shifting attention away from the reunion rumors.