Back On? Inside Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson's Friendship as Reconciliation Rumors Swirl

Article continues below advertisement

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Met on the Set of 'Dawson's Creek'

Source: WB NETWORK Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson costarred on 'Dawson's Creek.'

Decades after they split, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson still share an undeniable chemistry. Holmes, 46, and Jackson, 47, first met on the set of Dawson's Creek, where they played the roles of Joey Potter and Pacey Witter, respectively. Just like their characters, the costars found love while working together on the hit series.

Article continues below advertisement

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Dated Before 'Dawson's Creek' Season 1 Ended

Source: Columbia Tristar Television Katie Holmes confirmed Joshua Jackson was her first love.

In a 1998 interview with Rolling Stone, Holmes confirmed their relationship while gushing about her then-boyfriend. "I'm just going to say that I met somebody last year," she told the publication. "I fell in love, I had my first love, and it was something so incredible and indescribable that I will treasure it always." She added, "I feel so fortunate because he's now one of my best friends. It's weird, it's almost like a Dawson-and-Joey type thing now."

Article continues below advertisement

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Have Remained Friends After Their Split

Source: MEGA Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson continued working after their breakup.

Holmes and Jackson called it quits in 1999, although they continued to costar on Dawson's Creek until the series ended in 2003. While they moved on and married other people, they remained friendly and supportive of each other. "We were kids, so it was a full-on stars-moon-sky romance," Jackson said of his relationship with Holmes in a 2023 interview with The Times. The following year, the Coda actress confirmed she has kept in touch with the Dawson's Creek cast members "every now and then."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Joshua Jackson Said He Is Still 'Very, Very Close' to Katie Holmes

Source: MEGA Joshua Jackson was previously married to Jodie Turner-Smith.

Decades after Dawson's Creek ended, the Canadian actor confirmed he is still "very, very close" to Holmes. "Busy [Philipps] and Michelle [Williams] are very, very close. And Katie and I are very close," Jackson confirmed during an appearance on Jesse Ferguson's "Dinner's on Me" podcast. "It's not a daily call. Sometimes it's not a weekly or monthly or even a half-yearly call. But when you're together, A, there's always that, like, I know you know." He added, "And B, there is, you know, these moments, like, these major moments in life are, like, other than your husband, there's probably no other people in your life that you are that forged to. Because you had to go through good and bad, and happy and f--- you, and don't talk to me and I love you."

Article continues below advertisement

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Reunited on the Set of 'Happy Hour'

Source: MEGA Katie Holmes filed for divorce from Tom Cruise in June 2012.

In July, Holmes and Jackson were seen all smiles as they reunited on the set of Happy Hour in New York. Holmes is directing, writing and starring in the film. Jackson is also costarring alongside Nathan Darrow, Johnna Dias-Watson, John McGinty, Jack Martin, Mary-Louise Parker, Joe Tippett, Donald Webber Jr. and Constance Wu.

Article continues below advertisement

Holmes and Joshua Jackson Sparked Reconciliation Rumors

Source: MEGA; @sarahhearon/Instagram Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson shared an affectionate interaction during the reunion event.