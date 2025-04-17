'This Is Breaking My Heart': 'RHOP' Star Katie Rost Sparks Concern About Her Well-Being in Since-Deleted Rant
Real Housewives of Potomac alum Katie Rost sparked concern from fans after going on a wild, now-deleted rant on Instagram.
“I was not raised Jewish, my mom had me convert,” Rost shared in her first of 12 posts.
“And I never got into Harvard,” she added, noting her ex-husband “doesn’t give a f---" and she is “not Jesus.”
In the next post, she shared a picture of herself “painting” her home’s barn. She alleged her mother said she has “no rights or interest” in the property, but if “anyone tries to sell” it, there will be “litigation in Virginia.”
“Going forward, there is no doubt that Sunny Hill Farm belongs to me and my children,” she shared in her next post, adding the “first thing they do to Jewish people” is “try to take” their property.
“Shame on you for trying to take my home,” she claimed in the next post, adding The White Stripes’ song “Seven Nation Army” alongside a picture of a man kneeling on a golf course.
Rost then insisted her mother violated a restraining order she had, saying it brings “shame to the honor that every Jewish Grandmother aspires to.”
“What is the meaning of my entire life?” she questioned.
In her next post, she shared a letter confirming her residence, noting she was “displaced and homeless” due to her property being stolen.
“So you think I can steal, because I have a disability?” she questioned. “An illness? A trait you don’t like? No you don’t.”
In the next selfie she posted, she claimed she’s a “perfect example of God’s purpose” and shared her address, declaring if you “try to f--- with me and my kin … I will see you in court.”
“I’m the worst,” she continued. “I love and respect my mother so much, and I’d literally die for her. I love and respect her the same way she tells me… you see Ellen, bow the f--- down on your knees to your grandmother. So for me to call my mother out means this.”
The former reality star stated the property “is mine."
Alongside a selfie with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Garcelle Beauvais, Rost said she comes “from a Haitian culture” and will “find a f------ way to calmly get through it.” “I stand by every d--- thing I said,” she added. “I’m a lot more Haitian than Jewish sometimes baby… I’m still claiming my property.”
After spewing nonsense, Rost ended up taking them down, but she added one more picture of herself in which she claimed she “received liposuction in the Trump tower.”
Given the erratic nature of the posts, fans took to the comments section to share their concerns.
“Katie, love, please message me,” one supporter wrote. “This is breaking my heart.”
Another fan advised she “take this down” as “doxing can lead to a charge.”
“I’m a fan, a stan, a supporter,” they added. “I want to see you rise like the Phoenix. Don’t let overwhelming emotions impact such a bright future you have.”
Still, another Instagram user commented on her accusations regarding her home and her mother, writing, “Maybe she has to sell it to pay for your rehab. You aren’t working. Give your mother grace. Family is everything. She will come around. My mom disowned me too. We came back together stronger than ever. Property doesn’t matter. Family does. They love you like no other Katie. Hold on tight. Let’s go.”
As OK! previously shared, Rost caused a stir on Instagram in August 2024 when she shared a photo with Monique Samuels’ ex-husband, leading people to advise her to “seek mental health treatment.”