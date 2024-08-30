'Seek Mental Health Treatment': 'RHOP' Alum Katie Rost Taunted After Posting 'Flirty' Photo With Monique Samuels' Ex-Husband Chris
For quite some time, Real Housewives of Potomac alum Katie Rost’s Instagram posts have been erratic, but a post on August 29 with Monique Samuels’ ex-husband Chris Samuels has some of Katie’s followers concerned and calling out her behavior.
On August 29, Katie shared a picture of herself with Chris with his arms around her and her head on his shoulder.
“I flirt hard and when I see a good one; I go for it,” Rost captioned the snapshot.
She added that “when mr. s steps into the building …Katie says ……. Oh yes 🙌” before calling Chris an “incredible human.”
While fans of RHOP had a lot to say when the picture was shared — with many not believing she and Chris were actually a couple — Katie added a barrage of Instagram posts later that evening about the pic.
“I never said… I said he hugged me,” Katie rambled in one Instagram post. “I said he… it’s so mean, likely why the h— is it bad. This hurts, a lot what I said was u was really happy to be with him in Potomac.” Katie added she was “crying because I’m crying I can’t write.”
While one follower told her she knew her initial caption would “get the girls and the gays talking,” another piped in with a blunt reaction to her posting. Namely, they told Katie to “please seek mental health treatment.”
Katie went on to re-post a Page Six story about her photo with Chris in which they called it “messy.” She captioned her post “Wow umm wow.”
“Well this is what you typed,” one follower chimed in, calling her to task on her post. “What did you expect people to think?”
Katie wasn’t done posting, as she went on to share yet another screenshot of a Story that was titled: “Katie Rost Seemingly Confirms Chris Samuels Romance.”
“Dude, I love you and I’m sorry if I caused anything but your husband is amazing,” Katie captioned this post, clearly talking directly to Monique. “He is such a sweetheart, you are my girl. I have always loved you no, he hugged me this is cray.. wouldn’t disrespect you. Ever. I promise.”
A follower of hers replied she needed to “stop” as she knows what she’s doing.
Monique — who filed for divorce from Chris on April 14, 2023 — has yet to comment on the bizarre ordeal, but sadly neither her or Katie are still on RHOP so we will not get to see this play out on camera.