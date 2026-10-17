Katie Zacharia's 'Credibility' Plummeted After She Blamed Marine One for Dodging Bar Exam Questions, Expert Claims
Oct. 17 2026, Updated 5:59 a.m. ET
When Katie Zacharia took the podium for the first time as White House press secretary, she was asked when she passed the bar exam, and she replied, “When I moved to China,” prompting widespread confusion.
She later said noise from Marine One was responsible for her confusing answer, but one political strategist believes the explanation has only made her credibility problem bigger.
Zacharia, 41, has repeatedly described herself as a lawyer, and President Donald Trump recently introduced her on Truth Social as “an attorney” and a graduate of Pepperdine University and its Caruso School of Law.
She graduated from the California law school in 2011 but did not pass the bar exam and does not appear to be licensed to practice law.
A Noisy Answer Becomes a Bigger Problem
“Any press secretary standing in the White House press room has to possess the political savvy, the media relationships and, most importantly, the credibility and trust that comes from both,” said Christopher Lee, founder of Foresight Strategies.
Successful press secretaries have typically developed those assets through presidential campaigns, congressional communications work or other political organizations, he explained.
“Katie Zacharia has none of these things,” Lee said. “And now, after less than one week in the job — everyone is questioning her qualifications.”
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Credibility Takes a Hit
“Starting with lying about being a bar-licensed attorney. I mean, that’s an easily fact-checked item,” Lee said.
“But it got so much worse when she blamed the lie on, of all things, helicopter noise,” he added. “Now, she’s in negative territory on the credibility issue.”
Katie Zacharia Gets Fired
“The question is: can she recover? Probably not,” Lee predicted, and his assumptions came true, as Zacharia was reportedly fired from her post less than one week after starting the job.
“Since there is clear division in the White House as to whether or not she should have even been hired, I have serious doubts as to whether she’ll last the month,” he said before her firing. “Every time she steps into the room, there won’t be a single reporter that will give her the benefit of the doubt — because they simply won’t trust her."
“Should Trump decide to keep her on staff,” Lee added. “I don’t expect you’ll see any more of her at the podium or talking [to] the press on the South Lawn near Marine One.”