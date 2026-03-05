KATSEYE’s Daniela Avanzini Slammed After Father Made Racist Comments Toward Fellow Band Member Manon Bannerman: 'They Sent the Wrong Member on Hiatus'

Article continues below advertisement

KATSEYE’s Daniela Avanzini is under fire after her father made some questionably racist comments. Amid band member Manon Bannerman’s hiatus from the group, Avanzini’s dad, Rafael, shared some inappropriate remarks on social media. Rafael hyped up his daughter at the expense of Manon, as well as BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Daniela Avanzini's father made racist remarks on social media.

A fan commented on one of Rafael’s social media posts that Daniela, 21, was “copying” Manon, 23, and will never be as popular as her or Lisa, 28. “Daniela does not need to be like Lisa or Manon,” he wrote, then adding, “KATSEYE does not run based off of Manon. The girls will be fine." In a separate post where a fan compared Daniela to Lisa, Rafael commented, “If you have to ask, DANIELA! Much better trained. Plus, she is also Latina, a major advantage against Asian dancers. Her hips are untouchable."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Fans are targeting KATSEYE's Daniela Avanzini after her father's racist behavior.

Fans bashed Rafael over the “racist” comments. “Saying this while 4 members of KATSEYE are Asian…" one person pointed out, while another noted, “This is so unnecessary and straight-up racist. Why drag Lisa into this? Latina or Asian, talent speaks for itself. Let the girls dance without the weird comparisons.” A third expressed, “Both Daniela and Lisa are incredibly talented dancers with different backgrounds and strengths. There’s no need to put one down to praise the other. Music and dance should unite people, not divide them.” Social media users are taking to the comments section of Daniela’s post, encouraging her to get her father under control. “You better go talk to daddy,” one person urged, while another quipped, “They sent the wrong member on hiatus.”

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Daniela Avanzini's dad apologized for his comments.

Rafael later apologized for his contentious words. “I want to apologise to Manon and to everyone I affected, especially Eyekons. I wasn’t in the right headspace when I wrote those comments, and I know I came off rude and insensitive. That was wrong of me and I’m truly sorry to anyone I hurt,” he wrote in a February 23 Instagram post. “As a father, seeing your daughter get so much hate online is really painful, and I reacted without thinking clearly. I let my emotions take over, but that still doesn’t excuse what I said.” He added, “Looking back, I understand I should have stayed in my place and not involved myself in online drama. I only wanted to protect Daniela because the comparisons and nasty comments were hard to see, but I handled it the wrong way. I don’t come online often, but when I do and see that negativity, it hurts as a parent. I will take this as a lesson, stay offline, and focus on supporting and protecting my daughter in real life.”

Article continues below advertisement

Is Manon Leaving KATSEYE?

Source: MEGA Manon Bannerman is taking a temporary hiatus from KATSEYE.

The controversy comes amid the group’s announcement that Manon is taking a “temporary hiatus” from KATSEYE. A statement released on the girl group’s Weverse and X read, “After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing. We fully support this decision. KATSEYE remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us. The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right. Thank you to our EYEKONS for your continued love, patience, and understanding.”

Article continues below advertisement

KATSEYE's Manon Comments on Her Sudden Hiatus

Source: mega KATSEYE is performing at Coachella this April.