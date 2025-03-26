or
Article continues below advertisement
Blackpink's Lisa Admits She Was 'Too Shy' to Say Hi After Meeting Justin Bieber: 'I Didn't Tell Him How Much I Loved Him'

Photo of Blackpink's Lisa, photo of Justin Bieber
Source: mega

Blackpink K-pop star Lisa admitted she was 'too shy' to converse with Justin Bieber when they met in person.

By:

March 26 2025, Published 4:17 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Blackpink K-pop star Lalisa Manoban, better known as Lisa, might be confident on stage, but when she was faced with meeting "Somebody To Love" singer Justin Bieber, she seemingly froze.

In an interview from March 24, Lisa revealed she’s always been a fan of Bieber. The 27-year-old singer was in her adolescent years when the pop artist was in his prime, making her his target audience at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
Justin Bieber in the beginning of his career
Source: mega

Lisa was introverted when she met Justin Bieber early in her career.

Article continues below advertisement

“I think everyone was a Bieber fan when they were young,” Lisa stated. “Everyone knows the lyrics to ‘Baby’ by Justin Bieber and Ludacris, don’t they?”

Though Lisa fawned over Bieber, she said she was too introverted to hold a conversation with him when they met in person.

Article continues below advertisement
Lisa performs at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Source: mega

Despite still being in Blackpink, Lisa also has a solo music career.

Article continues below advertisement

“I met him a few years ago, but just for a quick hi. I didn’t tell him how much I loved him because I’m too shy,” she shared with The Guardian.

While Lisa is known as a member of Blackpink, the singer made her solo debut as an artist in 2021 with her album Lalisa — a nod to her real name. However, she is still part of Blackpink, who released their first single together in 2016.

MORE ON:
BLACKPINK

Article continues below advertisement
Lisa and the Blackpink K-pop group
Source: mega

Lisa has been part of Blackpink since 2016 when they debuted their first album.

Article continues below advertisement

When reflecting upon the beginning of her career with Blackpink, Lisa said she wasn’t expecting to be picked to join the South Korean girl group. “There must have been 1,000 people, so I never thought I would get picked,” she said.

Lisa attributes her successful audition for the K-pop group to her song choice, saying, “I auditioned for Blackpink in Thailand by singing 'Ice Cream Freeze' ('Let’s Chill’) by Hannah Montana, so Miley Cyrus… It’s a fun song and good to dance to, so I think it really suited my style,” she said.

While Lisa’s singing career took off fairly quickly, so did her acting. In February, she debuted her versatile skills in Season 3 of The White Lotus.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @streamonmax/YouTube

Lisa made her acting debut in Season 3 of The White Lotus.

Though the HBO hit show is her first acting experience, Lisa told Variety that despite her "nerves," the entire cast and production crew were “really supportive.”

