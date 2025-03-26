Blackpink's Lisa Admits She Was 'Too Shy' to Say Hi After Meeting Justin Bieber: 'I Didn't Tell Him How Much I Loved Him'

Blackpink K-pop star Lalisa Manoban, better known as Lisa, might be confident on stage, but when she was faced with meeting "Somebody To Love" singer Justin Bieber, she seemingly froze.

In an interview from March 24, Lisa revealed she’s always been a fan of Bieber. The 27-year-old singer was in her adolescent years when the pop artist was in his prime, making her his target audience at the time.