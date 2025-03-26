Blackpink's Lisa Admits She Was 'Too Shy' to Say Hi After Meeting Justin Bieber: 'I Didn't Tell Him How Much I Loved Him'
Blackpink K-pop star Lalisa Manoban, better known as Lisa, might be confident on stage, but when she was faced with meeting "Somebody To Love" singer Justin Bieber, she seemingly froze.
In an interview from March 24, Lisa revealed she’s always been a fan of Bieber. The 27-year-old singer was in her adolescent years when the pop artist was in his prime, making her his target audience at the time.
“I think everyone was a Bieber fan when they were young,” Lisa stated. “Everyone knows the lyrics to ‘Baby’ by Justin Bieber and Ludacris, don’t they?”
Though Lisa fawned over Bieber, she said she was too introverted to hold a conversation with him when they met in person.
“I met him a few years ago, but just for a quick hi. I didn’t tell him how much I loved him because I’m too shy,” she shared with The Guardian.
While Lisa is known as a member of Blackpink, the singer made her solo debut as an artist in 2021 with her album Lalisa — a nod to her real name. However, she is still part of Blackpink, who released their first single together in 2016.
When reflecting upon the beginning of her career with Blackpink, Lisa said she wasn’t expecting to be picked to join the South Korean girl group. “There must have been 1,000 people, so I never thought I would get picked,” she said.
Lisa attributes her successful audition for the K-pop group to her song choice, saying, “I auditioned for Blackpink in Thailand by singing 'Ice Cream Freeze' ('Let’s Chill’) by Hannah Montana, so Miley Cyrus… It’s a fun song and good to dance to, so I think it really suited my style,” she said.
While Lisa’s singing career took off fairly quickly, so did her acting. In February, she debuted her versatile skills in Season 3 of The White Lotus.
Though the HBO hit show is her first acting experience, Lisa told Variety that despite her "nerves," the entire cast and production crew were “really supportive.”