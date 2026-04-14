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Katy Perry 'Aggressively' Touched Anna Kendrick's Cleavage in 2014: Actress' Story Resurfaces Amid Ruby Rose's Sexual Assault Claims

Composite photo of Anna Kendrick, Ruby Rose and Katy Perry
Source: @teamcoco/youtube;@rubsyrose/instagram;mega

Anna Kendrick laughed off the incident at the time.

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April 14 2026, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

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Anna Kendrick's story about a touchy encounter with Katy Perry resurfaced in the wake of Ruby Rose's shocking sexual assault allegations against the singer.

The Pitch Perfect star detailed the situation on a 2014 episode of Conan O'Brien's show but didn't seem offended by what went down.

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'Katy Perry Finger-Banged My Cleavage'

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Photo of Anna Kendrick claimed Katy Perry 'finger-banged' her cleavage at the 2014 Grammys.
Source: @teamcoco/youtube

Anna Kendrick claimed Katy Perry 'finger-banged' her cleavage at the 2014 Grammys.

"Katy Perry finger-banged my cleavage. It was a weird night. She's very mature," Kendrick, 40, shared of attending the Grammys that year.

"She just does that?" the late-night host asked.

"My dress… I was kinda asking for it. If nobody had done it, I would’ve been a little sad," she joked.

When O'Brien, 62, asked her to elaborate, the brunette beauty explained, "I have met her before, and she’s like…"

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The Pop Star Was 'Aggressive' With Anna Kendrick

Photo of The actress admitted the pop star is 'aggressive.'
Source: mega

The actress admitted the pop star is 'aggressive.'

"That's her thing?" asked the comedian.

"Yeah, you know, she's aggressive," Kendrick replied with a smile. "I like it."

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Social Media Reacts to the Resurfaced Clip

Source: @teamcoco/youtube

The 'Twilight' star laughed off the encounter on Conan O'Brien's show.

Social media users felt the video was very telling of Perry's behavior.

"Interesting to see this clip now, especially after the Ruby Rose stuff," one person wrote. "You can definitely spot a pattern, but it’s always in that comedic, lighthearted way."

"I can't speak for Anna, but as a SA survivor, the laughing it off and making it a funny story can often be about 'fitting in,'" a second individual said. "You don't want to rock the boat."

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What Happened Between Katy Perry and Ruby Rose?

Photo of Ruby Rose claimed she was in her early 20s when Katy Perry allegedly sexually assaulted her.
Source: @rubyrose/instagram

Ruby Rose claimed she was in her early 20s when Katy Perry allegedly sexually assaulted her.

As OK! reported, Rose, 40, shared a shocking claim against the pop star, 41, after the latter went viral for attending Coachella 2026.

"Katy Perry sexual [sic] assaulted me at a spice market in Melbourne. What gives a s--- what she thinks," Rose wrote via Instagram's Threads on Sunday, April 12.

"She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her," Rose alleged.

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Photo of The Australian actress said she kept the story a secret because Katy Perry helped her get a U.S. visa.
Source: @rubyrose/threads

The Australian actress said she kept the story a secret because Katy Perry helped her get a U.S. visa.

"I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret," the Batwoman alum confessed. "But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person. Instead I got attacked by... everyone."

Though she didn't report the incident at the time, the Australian star decided to do so now, though she acknowledged it may be past the statute of limitations.

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Katy Perry Denies Ruby Rose's Story

Photo of The singer's rep denied the allegations, calling them 'dangerous reckless lies.'
Source: mega

The singer's rep denied the allegations, calling them 'dangerous reckless lies.'

The following day, Perry's rep denied the allegations.

"The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies," the singer's rep told an outlet on Monday, April 13. "Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

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