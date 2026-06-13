Katy Perry Goes Braless in Tight Dress During World Cup Date Night With Boyfriend Justin Trudeau: Watch
June 13 2026, Updated 12:40 p.m. ET
Katy Perry's chest couldn't seem to stay in place during the inaugural World Cup game on Friday, June 12.
The pop star, 41, attended the USA vs. Paraguay soccer match in Los Angeles alongside boyfriend Justin Trudeau and his nieces.
Perry donned a tight turquoise halter dress for the sports event and was spotted jumping up and down as she cheered.
The "I Kissed a Girl" crooner opted to forgo wearing a bra for the evening's festivities. The former Canadian prime minister, 54, stood beside her as he clapped loudly in support of the soccer game.
Katy Perry Also Performed at the World Cup Match
Perry performed at the opening ceremony just hours earlier where she sang with 10-year-old Norwegian singer Tius.
She shined in a silver shimmery fringe gown, wedges and sparkling silver jewelry.
“That little voice you’re listening to now is Tius, [who] recorded his part in ‘Wonder’ when he was 5 years old in 2021,” Perry wrote on online Friday morning alongside a World Cup rehearsal clip. “I heard his vocals in 2023 and was inspired to write the verses for ‘Wonder’ and added it to my sixth album," she added.
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“Tius is 10 now and flew all the way to L.A. from Norway to sing this song with me on Friday at the World Cup," she continued.
Perry and Trudeau were first romantically linked back in July 2025 after they were spotted taking a walk together. The pair made their official red carpet debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on June 8.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Relationship Went Public in Summer 2025
“I am very in love,” Perry gushed at the festival during the premiere of her concert film Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour. "Actually that show was after I met the love of my life, and so I felt very anchored by that.”
“Because I'm a little bit like a rainbow kite. I fly super high and like, you know, touch the veil, cosmos, and sometimes I need to be anchored. So, to have that anchor finally makes me feel really whole now," Perry went on.
“Every day is a fantastic journey, and every day is a chance to evolve,” she said. "And to be a better person and do the right thing and to be a model for your community, for your family, for your world.”
“I went through a f--- ton, and there were days that were really, really, really, really hard,” Perry reflected. “And I just kept going ‘cause I made a promise to my fans. I made a promise to my daughter. I made a promise to myself. And I got through it.”
The "Firework" singer was previously married to comedian Russell Brand, and also shares 5-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom.