Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Hold Hands and Merge Brands on Red Carpet: Photos
June 11 2026, Published 8:32 a.m. ET
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are no longer leaving their romance to speculation.
Nearly a year after they first sparked dating rumors, the pop star and former Canadian prime minister made their red carpet debut June 8 at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Perry’s concert documentary, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris. The appearance marked a major public shift from whispered sightings and Instagram clues to full couple confirmation.
A Very Public Date Night
Perry, 41, arrived in a white vintage Lanvin gown, while Trudeau, 54, wore a tuxedo. Inside the premiere, the two were seen holding hands, hugging and dancing throughout the evening. Trudeau reportedly kept his arm around Perry’s waist and was seen stroking her back, while Perry became emotional during “Not Like the Movies.”
After the screening, Perry spoke about the tour behind her seventh studio album, 143, which included 91 concerts around the world. She also made it clear that Trudeau has become part of her new chapter.
“I’m very in love,” Perry said. “Before that (Paris) show, I met the love of my life, and I felt very anchored by that.”
She added that having that anchor makes her feel “really whole now.”
From Rumors to Red Carpet
The couple first sparked rumors in July 2025 when they were spotted together in Montreal. By December, they were Instagram-official with photos from a Tokyo trip. They later spent the holidays and New Year together and were seen at Justin Bieber’s 2026 Coachella set in April.
“What was a carefully managed private romance for nearly a year is now a fully public brand merge. And both of their teams know exactly what that means,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.
Philip said the pairing gives both of them a possible reset.
“He looks culturally relevant and romantically compelling. She looks grounded, serious, and internationally connected,” she explained. “The pairing elevates both brands simultaneously. That is not an accident.”
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Why the Pairing Isn’t So Random
Public relations professional and author Quentin Langley said the match may seem surprising, but less so when viewed through Trudeau’s full public life.
“Trudeau has always been a celebrity and has retired from politics. He was an actor and amateur boxer before politics,” Langley pointed out, adding that there is a potential shared career path for both.
“As a retired national leader, humanitarian work for the U.N. seems a possible avenue,” he said, “and this is a recognized path for entertainment celebrities too.”
Philip cautioned that the pairing also carries risks, especially if Perry inherits Trudeau’s political baggage or Trudeau’s post-political image becomes too celebrity-driven. Her advice was simple: say less.
“Do not over-explain or over-share,” she warned. “The couple that says the least controls the narrative the most.”