Katy Perry Eyes Rebecca Black's Comically Large Assets for NSFW Tour Promo: Watch

katy perry rebecca black pp
Source: @katyperry/instagram

Katy Perry and Rebecca Black teamed up for a hilarious funny tour promo.

March 10 2025, Published 6:12 p.m. ET

Katy Perry and Rebecca Black belong in a comedy sketch!

On Monday, March 10, the "Teenage Dream" artist, 40, posted a video of herself walking in on the Black, 27, in her dressing room. The two stare at each other until the camera pans out to Black's big chest.

"Rebecca Black, I think you're getting too big for these theaters," Perry tells the young artist.

"Ok. Like now?" Black replies, to which Perry says: "Yes, let's go."

Katy Perry is going on tour this year.

The two then attempt to exit the room, but the door closes shut on Black, who says, "Maybe I'll just meet you there."

Katy Perry is bringing Rebecca Black on her tour.

"We’re going on The Lifetimes Tour. It’s gonna be big 🧡♾️," the mom-of-one captioned the funny clip via Instagram.

Of course, people couldn't get enough of the two's friendship.

One person wrote, "i think we ALL need you guys to do last friday night as a duet every show," while another said, "I just want to know how you did this with a straight face."

A third person added, "Hahahhahah! This is BRILLIANT!! lol," while a fourth said, "😂😂😂😂😂 and the oscar goes to…"

Fans loved seeing Katy Perry and Rebecca Black interacting with each other.

One day prior, Perry posted about Black joining her on her latest adventure, writing, "About to spend a lot more Fridays with @msrebeccablack 🫦🧡 WELCOME TO THE LIFETIMES TOUR BABES ♾️."

Perry also revealed how Black came to appear in the "Last Friday Night" promo.

"Rebecca and I both love Fridays, she said. "So that's why I asked her to be in this music video because Friday is like my favorite day of the week, and it's her favorite day of the week.”

She added: "We used to be friends in 3rd grade and then something happened. I don't know what happened, but…”

Perry, who released her latest album, 143, in 2024, is excited for this new chapter.

“It’s a larger than life experience,” Perry told Variety of the 70-plus shows she has down on her calendar. “For over 17 years, [my fans and I have] grown up together. They have their own lives, they have kids, they have careers, they’re they’re fulfilling their dreams. So see them still coming out and responding to this… I didn’t expect it and I can’t wait to give back to them.”

The tour kicks off on April 23.

The Lifetimes Tour kicks off on April 23 in Mexico City and is set to conclude on November 11, in Madrid, Spain.

