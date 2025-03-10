Katy Perry Eyes Rebecca Black's Comically Large Assets for NSFW Tour Promo: Watch

Katy Perry and Rebecca Black belong in a comedy sketch!

On Monday, March 10, the "Teenage Dream" artist, 40, posted a video of herself walking in on the Black, 27, in her dressing room. The two stare at each other until the camera pans out to Black's big chest.

"Rebecca Black, I think you're getting too big for these theaters," Perry tells the young artist.

"Ok. Like now?" Black replies, to which Perry says: "Yes, let's go."