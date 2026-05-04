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Katy Perry Mocked for Wearing Bizarre 'Cyborg' Metal Face Mask to 2026 Met Gala: 'She Should've Stayed Home'

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Source: mega

Social media users trolled Katy Perry's2026 Met Gala outfit.

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May 4 2026, Published 6:25 p.m. ET

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Katy Perry's 2026 Met Gala turned heads for all the wrong reasons.

The singer stepped out on Monday, May 4, in a strapless white gown that featured a long train and added a bizarre metal mask over her entire face that featured a white mesh outline. She also donned matching white arm gloves.

This year's theme is "Costume Art."

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Katy Perry Gets Trolled on Social Media

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Photo of Katy Perry was trolled for wearing a metal mask over her face at the 2026 Met Gala.
Source: E! News

Katy Perry was trolled for wearing a metal mask over her face at the 2026 Met Gala.

Social media users weren't a fan of the bold look, with one person commenting on X, "she did all that teasing…. JUST FOR THIS. A basic DRESS WITH A CYBORG MASK IM LOGGING OUT GOODBYE SHE PLAYED JUST LIKE HER ALBUM."

"A f------ mess," declared a second critic, while a third admitted, "she should’ve stayed at home."

"Still in her space era," another person quipped, referring to when she went on a short but controversial trip to space via Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin.

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Source: @katyperry/tiktok

The star teased her look on TikTok.

At the NYC gala, Perry was seen taking photos solo and alongside Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.

It seems like the pop star's boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, didn't tag along for the night or at least is skipping the famous red carpet.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2025 and went Instagram official that December, with the "Roar" singer posting photos of them together while vacationing in Japan.

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Photo of The pop star's boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, didn't tag along for the big night in NYC.
Source: @katyperry/instagram

The pop star's boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, didn't tag along for the big night in NYC.

In April, one of Trudeau's kids, aspiring musician Xavier James Trudeau, dished on their relationship while appearing on “Can’t Be Censored” podcast.

"When I’m really happy with a song [I] send it [to her]," Xavier revealed of his connection with Katy. "She’s always happy to give me advice or tell me what I should change."

“She’s super nice. She’s super down to earth. She’s great,” he raved. “I think that my dad’s happy so that’s important.”

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The Couple Faced Backlash Over Their Coachella Appearance

Photo of The couple first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2025.
Source: @katyperry/instagram

The couple first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2025.

Most recently, the pair packed on the PDA while attending 2026 Coachella together.

While Katy went viral for her excited reaction to Justin Bieber's performance, she and her beau also sparked backlash for using plastic cups at the music festival since the former prime minister of Canada banned single-use plastic items while in office.

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Photo of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau sparked backlash for using plastic cups at Coachella.
Source: @katyperry/instagram

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau sparked backlash for using plastic cups at Coachella.

"Rules for thee not for me," one person wrote on social media of the situation, while another said, "THOSE LAWS, RULES ONLY APPLY TO US LOWER CLASS!"

"The rich do what they want. the laws don't apply to them silly," a third critic penned, with a fourth commenting, "Justin Trudeau is the biggest phony/hypocrite Canada will ever see."

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