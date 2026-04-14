'Hypocrite' Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Criticized for Using Plastic Cups at Coachella After He Banned Them in Canada
April 14 2026, Published 6:35 p.m. ET
Justin Trudeau is being called out on social media for his hypocrisy.
While the politician and girlfriend Katy Perry appeared to have a ball at the first weekend of Coachella 2026, some criticized them for drinking out of plastic cups, as he banned single-use plastic items when he was prime minister of Canada.
Social Media Reacts
"Rules for thee not for me," one person wrote on X, while another shouted, "THOSE LAWS, RULES ONLY APPLY TO US LOWER CLASS!"
"The rich do what they want. the laws don't apply to them silly," echoed another individual, while a fourth penned, "Justin Trudeau is the biggest phony/hypocrite Canada will ever see."
The singer was the one who shared photos of the duo's outing, as they were seen holding hands, drinking from plastic cups and dancing in the crowd.
The couple was dressed casual for the music festival, with the father-of-three, 54, wearing a backward baseball cap, white T-shirt, jeans and sneakers.
The pop star, 41, donned a similar look of a white graphic tee, shorts and boots in addition to several accessories.
Inside Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's Romance
- Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Fuel Dating Rumors as Former Canadian Prime Minister Supports Pop Star at Her Concert: Watch
- Katy Perry and New Boyfriend Justin Trudeau Can't Stop Flirting in Adorable Moment During Switzerland Event: Watch
- Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Whirlwind Romance Has 'Cooled Down' After Politician Wasn't 'Thrilled' About Their Dinner Date Leaking: Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, the two first connected in the summer of 2025 when they were spotted on an intimate dinner date. Rumors ramped up when the politician was seen enthusiastically singing and dancing at Perry's concert.
"Justin always enjoys nice company, and Katy is the kind of woman that really caught his attention," a source told The Sun at the time.
"Justin has been single for a while and has enjoyed getting to know her," the insider spilled. "He likes her personality, and they are two people who really enjoy chatting about different topics, and they click very well so far, as they are going to see each other again very soon."
Though it seemed like things had cooled off, source revealed the two were still together and were just keeping things low-key. By December, the pair went Instagram official, and they've been going strong ever since.
Justin Trudeau Is 'Happy' Dating Katy Perry
Earlier this month, one of Trudeau's kids, aspiring musician Xavier James Trudeau, touched on their relationship while on the “Can’t Be Censored” podcast.
"When I’m really happy with a song [I] send it [to her]," Xavier revealed of his connection with the mom-of-one. "She’s always happy to give me advice or tell me what I should change."
“She’s super nice. She’s super down to earth. She’s great,” he added. “I think that my dad’s happy so that’s important.”