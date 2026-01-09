Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Relationship Timeline — From Dating Rumors to Their Instagram Debut

Article continues below advertisement

Summer 2025: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Met

Source: MEGA Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau began dating after their respective relationships ended.

Katy Perry first met Justin Trudeau at an event in the summer following her split from Orlando Bloom. The pair remained in contact afterward, according to The Sun.

July 2025: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Were Spotted Out on a Date

Source: MEGA Katy Perry was previously engaged to Orlando Bloom.

Perry and Trudeau did not spark dating rumors until they were spotted dining at a restaurant named Le Violon in Montreal amid the North American leg of her Lifetimes Tour. A news outlet uploaded a video in which the "Last Friday Night" songstress could be seen having a conversation with the former prime minister in a private section above the bar. Security guards were spotted guarding the area below. "Justin always enjoys nice company, and Katy is the kind of woman that really caught his attention," a source told The Sun. They added, "Justin has been single for a while and has enjoyed getting to know her. He likes her personality, and they are two people who really enjoy chatting about different topics, and they click very well so far, as they are going to see each other again very soon."

July 30, 2025: Justin Trudeau Attended Katy Perry's Concert

Source: MEGA Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split after nine years together.

The dating rumors intensified when Trudeau attended Perry's Lifetimes Tour show at Bell Centre in Montreal, with a social media clip showing him dancing and singing along to the singer's songs. Although their relationship was not confirmed at the time, an insider claimed Perry's friends were worried because of Trudeau's "womanizer" reputation. "Katy's friends want her to have fun after her split from Orlan, but she's still very much grieving the end of their relationship and the fact that she never made it down the aisle," an insider said of the exes calling off their engagement. "They don't want her to rush into something serious." Meanwhile, the tipster said Trudeau also "has a bit of a reputation as a womanizer" and allegedly "loves the fame game," adding, "It is still a very new flirty friendship, but friends are hoping she takes it slow with the next person and chooses a man who loves her for her." As Perry and Trudeau's dating rumors escalated, a separate insider claimed the twosome "decided to be much more private about it." "They are still speaking and are very interested in each other," the source continued.

October 2025: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Spent Time on a Yacht Amid Dating Rumors

Source: MEGA Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their child, Daisy Dove, in August 2020.

It did not take long before Perry and Trudeau made headlines again after they were pictured enjoying a PDA-filled outing on a yacht in October. "She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out," a source dished. "I didn't realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy's arm, and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau."

October 25, 2025: Katy Perry Celebrated Her 41st Birthday in Paris

Source: MEGA Justin Trudeau was married to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau for 18 years.

Perry and Trudeau sent dating rumors into overdrive when they celebrated her 41st birthday in the City of Love. Footage showed the lovebirds holding hands as they arrived at Crazy Horse Paris. A few days later, the mom-of-one subtly confirmed their relationship when she rejected a fan's proposal during a concert. "This guy is trying to get me to marry him and he has a ring in his hand," she told her fans. "No! I am dating someone else, for crying out f------ loud."

December 4, 2025: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Posed for Photos With Former Japanese Prime Minister and His Wife

Source: MEGA Justin Trudeau and his estranged wife separated in August 2023.

On X, Trudeau reposted a group photo with former Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko. The snap also featured Perry. "Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko," he wrote in the post. "Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone."

December 6, 2025: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Made Their Relationship Instagram Official

Source: @katyperry/Instagram Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau share three children.