Katy Perry's Iconic Pixie Cut Was the Result of 'Burnt' Hair From Bleaching, Colorist Reveals

Katy Perry wanted to feel "liberated" with her daring blonde pixie cut in 2017, but her hairdresser Justin Anderson uncovered a more alarming reason behind her drastic chop.

"I burnt her hair off," Anderson revealed during a conversation with close friend Kristin Cavallari on her podcast "Let's Be Honest" on May 20.

The celebrated colorist, 44, explained that Perry, 40, initially sought to transition from her jet-black locks to a platinum blonde hue, a process that is "virtually impossible." He recalled how Perry sought out another stylist before coming to him but faced severe damage.