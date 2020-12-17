Very Cavallari’s Justin Anderson clapped back at trolls when he was met with criticism after he opened up how he put his son up for adoption when he was 18 years old.

The reality star shared on the “Scissoring Isn’t a Thing” podcast on Tuesday, December 15, that his high school girlfriend, Debbie, got pregnant in college, and the couple decided the best thing to do was to let someone else raise their son, and then “life [went on].”

However, Anderson was met with a slew of hate and took to Instagram to defend his choice. “For whatever reason I’ve always felt so comfortable sharing so much here on Instagram,” he started the post.

“I feel like i’ve got a solid group of buddies enjoying the ride here with me. I root people on, I try to make people laugh and I try to make everyone feel included here on Instagram, but I’m gonna be open and honest and say that I wasn’t prepared for yesterday’s emotions.”

Anderson thanked those who showed him love and support and “to the people sharing their own stories of adoption — I appreciate and respect you.” But he snapped at the haters and said, “To the people from private accounts saying negative things — go kick rocks on the freeway, you’re not welcome here.”

“We all have a story and as much as I believe our past doesn’t necessarily define who we are as adults, it definitely plays a role in who we get to be today. I am strong because I have struggled, I am wise because I have made mistakes, I am accepting and full of love because I have experienced otherwise.”

Fans took to the comments section to share their own tales. “Thank you for sharing your story. So brave Justin! I was adopted. It took a tv show on ABC called Find My Family, 11 years ago to find my mom, sister and brother. I would have given anything to have had an open adoption. Thank you. You’re amazing!!” one user shared.

“What could possibly be negative about your story?? You gave loving parents a precious gift and an unexpected baby a wonderful life,” another added.

Anderson’s bestie Kristin Cavallari even showed her support in the comments and wrote, “You are nothing but pure light and love Justin. We all are lucky to have a little piece of you.”

Anderson has since reconnected with his biological son via Instagram DMs, and he went to dinner with him and has since kept in touch via “phone calls, texts and that kind of stuff.”

“He has the most beautiful, sweetest, kindest family,” Anderson said on the podcast. “They raised him so well. He’s the sweetest guy ever.”

While Anderson wasn’t ready to be a father when he was a teenager, he still wants to start family and even jokingly signed off the Instagram post with “xoxoDad.”

“I love kids more than anything,” he said on the podcast. “My friends call me dad because I love taking care of people, and I love conversation. I would love to raise just the sweetest kids ever — people who listen, and talk, and people who are vulnerable and people feel like they can be whatever they want. I feel like more gay people need to raise kids.”