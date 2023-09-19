Why Did Katy Perry and Russell Brand Divorce? A Look Into the Former Couple's Relationship in 9 Photos

Katy Perry and Russell Brand marked their first meeting at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards when director Nick Stoller tapped the "Dark Horse" singer to have a brief cameo on Get Him to the Greek alongside Christina Aguilera and Pink.

She soon opened up about her love scene with Brand, who was playing Aldous Snow in the project.

"My scene called for me to make out with him," she told MTV. "And on the way down the stairs after the scene, I was hopping like a bunny. I hop like a bunny when I'm happy — I get a bit childlike."

At that time, Perry was dating Travie McCoy.