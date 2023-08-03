Russell Brand Recalls 'Chaotic' Time Period Married to Katy Perry on 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge'
Russell Brand has taken the time to reflect on his marriage to Katy Perry more than a decade after they finalized their divorce in 2012.
During the Sunday, August 6, upcoming episode of National Geographic's Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge Brand sat down with Bear Grylls for a deep conversation about the early stages of his career, struggles he faced in the limelight and his relationship with the "Dark Horse" singer.
"That was when I was most in the public eye and working in America," Brand explained to Grylls during a preview of the episode exclusively obtained by OK!, while recalling his romance with Perry — whom he began dating in 2009 before tying the knot one year later.
The Get Him to the Greek star admittedly had mixed emotions throughout his few years romantically linked to Perry, as he remembered both good and bad memories from that time.
"Some aspects of it were amazing. She’s an amazing person and it was kind of incredible to live for a moment in that eye of the Cyclone type aspect of fame," Brand detailed of Perry — who is currently engaged to Orlando Bloom; they share 2-year-old daughter, Daisy.
"Aside from my feelings of affection for Katy, it’s a time that I remember as being a little chaotic and a bit, for me to speak of myself, a little disconnected," the comedian concluded on the matter.
Brand and Perry called it quits on their relationship just 14 months after saying "I do."
At the time of their divorce, the former couple cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their relationship's demise, however, Perry later revealed during her 2012 documentary Katy Perry: Part of Me that things fell apart due to their busy work schedules and the "California Gurls" vocalist not yet being ready to have children.
During a 2013 interview withVogue, Perry revealed Brand's shocking way of ending their marriage, which was sending his wife a mere text message on New Year's Eve.
“Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011," the award-winning artist confessed.