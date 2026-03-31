Katy Perry Shows Off Killer Abs While Sharing Cute New Photos With Boyfriend Justin Trudeau and Daughter Daisy, 5

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry Flaunted Her Chiseled Abs

Source: @katyperry/Instagram Katy Perry showed off her strong physique in new photos.

Perry started the post off strong – literally – by sharing a mirror selfie, where she posed in a matching brown workout set. Her sculpted stomach was on full display as she showed off a harsh sunburn that started mid-shoulder.

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry Included BF Justin Trudeau

Source: @katyperry/Instagram Katy Perry posed alongsider her boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, and Olympic skier Eileen Gu.

The "Hot N Cold" singer also included a fun snap with her boyfriend, 54, and Olympic champion Eileen Gu. Though it's unclear where the photo was taken, a snow-covered mountain and dozens of pine trees can be seen in the background. "🤍🤍🤍," the professional skier, 22, wrote in the comments section. "Brb boutta hit a 2x20 TM."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry Included a Sweet Shot of Her Daughter

Source: @katyperry/Instagram Daisy Dove Bloom made a special cameo in her mother's Instagram post.

The "I Kissed a Girl" hitmaker's daughter, 5, was also included in the photo dump, where she could be seen in front of a lavish flower display. Though Perry didn't give context to the arrangement, it featured red flowers and lit candles, with the word "love" in big red block letters. In another video, the little one can be heard adorably singing Perry's 2023 song "Women's World" from her car seat. "Oh Daisy… I understand u, 'Woman’s World' is a BOP ❤️👌🏻💪🏻," one fan replied to the post, while another follower added, "Daisy is singing 'Women‘s World!' That just melted my heart!"

Katy Perry Sparked Romance With Justin Trudeau in July 2025

Source: @katyperry/Instagram Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were first romantically linked in July 2025.