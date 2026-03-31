Katy Perry Shows Off Killer Abs While Sharing Cute New Photos With Boyfriend Justin Trudeau and Daughter Daisy, 5
March 31 2026, Updated 5:49 p.m. ET
Katy Perry showed off toned abs while sharing new photos with boyfriend Justin Trudeau and her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.
"f--- fomu," Perry, 41, captioned a carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Monday, March 30.
Katy Perry Flaunted Her Chiseled Abs
Perry started the post off strong – literally – by sharing a mirror selfie, where she posed in a matching brown workout set.
Her sculpted stomach was on full display as she showed off a harsh sunburn that started mid-shoulder.
Katy Perry Included BF Justin Trudeau
The "Hot N Cold" singer also included a fun snap with her boyfriend, 54, and Olympic champion Eileen Gu.
Though it's unclear where the photo was taken, a snow-covered mountain and dozens of pine trees can be seen in the background.
"🤍🤍🤍," the professional skier, 22, wrote in the comments section. "Brb boutta hit a 2x20 TM."
- Katy Perry and New Boyfriend Justin Trudeau Can't Stop Flirting in Adorable Moment During Switzerland Event: Watch
- Katy Perry and New Boyfriend Justin Trudeau 'Are Already in Love,' Body Language Expert Claims After Couple Posts Sweet Selfie
- Katy Perry Snuggles Up to New Boyfriend Justin Trudeau as Romance Heats Up: Photo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Katy Perry Included a Sweet Shot of Her Daughter
The "I Kissed a Girl" hitmaker's daughter, 5, was also included in the photo dump, where she could be seen in front of a lavish flower display.
Though Perry didn't give context to the arrangement, it featured red flowers and lit candles, with the word "love" in big red block letters.
In another video, the little one can be heard adorably singing Perry's 2023 song "Women's World" from her car seat.
"Oh Daisy… I understand u, 'Woman’s World' is a BOP ❤️👌🏻💪🏻," one fan replied to the post, while another follower added, "Daisy is singing 'Women‘s World!' That just melted my heart!"
Katy Perry Sparked Romance With Justin Trudeau in July 2025
Perry welcomed her daughter in August 2020 during her nearly decade-long relationship with Orlando Bloom.
Following their official separation in June 2025, Perry was linked to the former Canadian Prime Minister only one month later.
The pair didn't make their first official public appearance as a couple until that October. Perry reportedly introduced her new partner to her daughter that same month during a casual afternoon at her Santa Barbara home.
"It wasn’t a grand production," one source told Rob Shuter's Substack of Trudeau, who wore jeans and sneakers for the outing. "It just happened naturally — and that’s what made it so special."
Meanwhile, a separate source said, "He’s amazing with kids. You could tell he’s a dad — gentle, funny, totally at ease."