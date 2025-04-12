or
Katy Perry's Sizzling Photos: Her Hottest Moments

katy perry sizzling photos
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry is known for her changing but trendsetting styles. See some of her hot looks, here!

By:

April 12 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Katy Perry Looked Sassy and Classy

katy perry sizzling photos
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry showcased her figure in a mirror shot.

On the cover of a September 2024 photoset, Katy Perry captured hearts in a stunning white cropped tank top with a plunging neckline and matching mini skirt. She rocked her ensemble with a black shoulder bag, black sunglasses and snakeskin cowboy boots.

She cheekily captioned the post, "ate the whole 🍎 left no crumbs."

She Flaunted Her Sleek Frame

katy perry sizzling photos
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry shined in a quick bathroom selfie.

"Woman’s World, work/life balance edition 😎🏝️💞," Perry wrote in the caption of a photoset she uploaded in July 2024.

In one photo, the "Dark Horse" hitmaker posed seductively in front of a bathroom mirror, showing off her curves in an orange crochet dress with a halter neck and an open back design. She also wore black sunglasses to complete the edgy style.

Katy Perry Dazzled in White

katy perry sizzling photos
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

Orlando Bloom's fiancée looked gorgeous in an all-white outfit.

In a throwback photoset she shared in April 2023, Perry displayed her fit figure in a white top and matching high-waisted wide-leg pants. She completed her look with a white velvety jacket.

She wrote, "found these in my photo album from nyc #idol press and thought it was appropriate to share cause I’m feeling PRESSED whittling down our final contestants 😩."

Aye Aye Captain!

katy perry sizzling photos
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom enjoyed a cruise getaway years after their engagement.

The "Last Friday Night" hitmaker perfectly showed off her curves in an all-white outfit while wearing a white captain's hat with a black brim during a Norwegian Cruise Line vacation with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

Ready for 'American Idol'

katy perry sizzling photos
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry started her stint as an 'American Idol' judge from the show's 16th season to its 22nd season in 2024.

Before ultimately leaving her spot on American Idol in 2024, Perry showcased her toned physique in an orange satin dress with a thigh-high slit in an October 2021 Instagram update.

"year 20 is underway and mama ain’t here to play 💁🏼‍♀️," she wrote in the caption.

Katy Perry Embraced Summer

katy perry sizzling photos
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry, at the time, asked fans if she should do a trending TikTok challenge during her vacation.

The "California Gurls" singer rocked her one-piece swimsuit with a floral design during a beach getaway in Kauai, Hawaii.

Short Hair, Don't Care!

katy perry sizzling photos
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry has debuted short hair on multiple occasions over the years.

In April 2019, short-haired Perry captured a mirror selfie showing herself wearing a black sports bra and matching shorts. She also donned a neon yellow jacket and a beige bucket hat at the time.

Katy Perry Got Some Me Time

katy perry sizzling photos
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

She went on a vacation amid her busy schedule.

Perry paraded her lean physique in a sheer pink beach dress during a May 2017 getaway.

Katy Perry Teased Her Fans

katy perry sizzling photos
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

She exposed a part of her bum while riding on a bicycle.

In August 2016, the "Teenage Dream" singer playfully flashed her behind in a saucy lingerie and floral print dress.

She wrote in the caption, "I know it's a little cheeky, b---... Cycling in The ile de re, France 🇫🇷."

She Prepared for a Boat Ride

katy perry sizzling photos
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry constantly shows iconic looks at different events.

Perry sported a high-waisted bikini and matching bucket hat in a chic November 2014 snap.

