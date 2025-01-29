Katy Perry Reveals Her and Fiancé Orlando Bloom's 'Love Languages'
Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom briefly broke up in 2017, but things have only gotten better since then, as the two learned the key to making a relationship work.
"I've talked a lot about love languages and how important they are in learning your partner's love language, and even if it isn't your love language, tapping into that for them," the singer shared in a new interview.
The "Roar" crooner, 40, revealed her love languages are "acts of service" and "words of affirmation," adding, "verbal support is really important, I think, for both of us."
Bloom, 48, will be there to support his lady when she kicks off her Lifetimes Tour in April — as will their 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove!
"She'll be there for part of it, but I think what I'm really going to implement is an earlier time show," the former American Idol judge noted of how this tour will differ from her last. "Now that I understand it — all the dynamics and all of the different variables and layers of bringing your kids out to the show."
Though Daisy Dove won't be joining her on stage, the tot isn't "shy" and "loves to sing."
"I literally was checking my phone five minutes ago and she has a ukulele in her hands," Perry said. "So she loves music and she loves what mommy does and daddy does and she loves seeing us happy."
The toddler will surely adore seeing Perry perform, as this tour will be just as exciting as the last.
"We always put together a message in this huge Disneyland-on-wheels type tour. There's costume changes, there's acts, there's dancers, there's musicians," the mom-of-one spilled. "I'll fly around the room. There's no bad seat in the house. I'm going to get close to everyone at some point."
The setlist will be a "celebration of a lot of the songs that people know" but also includes a few new tracks.
"I'm calling it Lifetimes Tour because I'm celebrating the whole lifetime of songs thus far," Perry explained.
"I suggest wearing some sensible shoes and staying hydrated because I think there's going to be a whole heck of a lot of us just dancing the night away," she raved.
Now that she's 40, the vocalist admitted she has some extra prep work to do before hitting the road.
"I know the responsibility of putting on a tour and how much people look forward to it," she stated. "I'm really trying to stay in the best shape, give my body breaks, look after myself so that I can show up every night and give as close to 100% that I can."
