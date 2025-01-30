Katy Perry Reveals Former 'American Idol' Co-Judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Still Reach Out 'All the Time' After She Quit the Show: Watch
Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are still BFFs!
On the Wednesday, January 29, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the “Teenage Dream” singer, 40, revealed she still keeps in touch with her former American Idol co-judges after quitting the show in 2024.
“I miss them so much,” she told host Jimmy Kimmel. “I do, actually. Hi, Luke! Hi, Lionel!”
When the TV personality asked if the country star, 48, and The Commodores alum, 75, were “still reaching out,” Perry quickly replied, “Yeah, of course. Of course. All the time.”
The mother-of-one — who shares daughter Daisy, 4, with partner Orlando Bloom — noted they “probably have a new text chain” with Carrie Underwood, who replaced Perry on the American Idol judges panel for the 2025 season.
“I think it’s perfect,” she said of the blonde beauty joining the show. “It’s coming out in March, so you gotta watch!”
As OK! previously reported, Perry announced in February 2024 that she would be leaving the program after seven seasons to embark on her Lifetimes tour, which kicks off its U.S. leg in May.
Elsewhere in her interview with Kimmel, Perry revealed Daisy would be joining her on the concert tour.
- Katy Perry Teases Toned Tummy In Sexy Sequin Thirst Trap After Orlando Bloom Airs Out Couple's Dirty Laundry
- Lionel Richie Jokes Katy Perry's 'American Idol' Exit Made Him 'Run Off the Road': 'My Phone Blew Up'
- Katy Perry Quits 'American Idol' After 7 Seasons, Singer Wants to 'See the World' and Teases New Music
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Now I have a four-year-old little girl and we’re going around the world and it’s going to be very different,” she said, comparing what is to come to the last time she went on tour in 2017.
One of her biggest changes includes going on at 8:30 p.m. rather than 9 or 9:30 p.m.
Kimmel then asked if Daisy would be singing along to her mom’s hits on the road, to which Perry admitted the tots favorite tune is not exactly PG.
“She knows a song that I don’t want her to know,” Perry stated. “[It’s] called ‘Peacock.’ Again, this is my karma. I have obviously tortured people with this.”
The explicit song from her Teenage Dream album has lyrics that read, “I wanna see your peacock, c---, c---/ Your peacock, c---/ Your peacock, c---, c---.”
“I got her a peacock dress-up dress at the zoo and she just dances around and sings that song I’m just like, ‘NO!!’” Perry shared.
The brunette beauty, who donned a leather studded ensemble for the TV appearance, was high energy during her chat with Kimmel.
At one point she even confirmed she was “ret ta go!” before doing a part of Chappell Roan’s “Hot To Go” dance. “H-O-T-T,” she sang before the audience joined her for the “O-G-O!”