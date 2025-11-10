'Vulnerable' Katy Perry Admits She 'Struggled' With Releasing New Heartbreaking Song 'Bandaids': 'It Can Be Scary'

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry is being honest about her feelings. The pop star, 41, shared a soft, dreamy photo on Instagram on Sunday, November 9, wearing a blush-toned top and natural glam as her dark waves fell over one shoulder. In the caption, Perry confessed how she went back and forth for a long time about releasing her new emotional track “Bandaids.”

“Thank you for the love on 'bandaids'… tbh I struggled for months with the idea of putting this song out… even after all these years it can be scary to be vulnerable… but hopefully the lyrics of this song resonate with someone going through what I have been through and maybe they won’t feel so alone and will find the strength to keep going like I have,” she wrote, signing off with a red heart emoji.

Source: @katyperry/Instagram Katy Perry said she struggled with releasing her emotional new song 'Bandaids.'

Thousands of fans jumped into the comments section to send love, comfort and support. “We hear you and we’re with you,” one fan told her. Music exec Chris Anokute chimed in with his own uplifting words, writing, “The truth will always set you free. Authenticity is everything! You are the definition of RESILIENCE! Love you KP ❤️.” Another follower kept it simple, writing, “you da best.”

Perry also shared a few extra pics — including one of her lying on a mall escalator and another of her playing with a fake saw. As OK! previously reported, “Bandaids” is seemingly about her split from Orlando Bloom.

Source: @katyperry/Instagram The music video showed symbolic scenes tied to heartbreak.

The surprise track, released mid-tour, is packed with heartbreak and self-reflection. In the song’s music video, Perry sings, “Hand to God I promise I tried / There’s no stone left unturned / It’s not what you did, it’s what you didn’t / You were there but you weren’t,” as she washes dishes — then accidentally drops what looks like an engagement ring down the sink.

Source: Katy Perry/YouTube

When she reached in to grab it, the garbage disposal flipped on and mangled her ring finger, a chilling metaphor for a love that turned painful. She kept the emotion going with, “Got so used to you letting me down / No use tryna send flowers now." She later sings, “Telling myself you'll change, you don't / Band-Aids over a broken heart.”

Source: MEGA The lyrics hint at her split from Orlando Bloom.

The visuals matched the lyrics beat for beat. She saws off the tree branch she’s sitting on, gets yanked backward by a stuck shoelace on an escalator, and even gets zapped by a Tesla — before calmly eating a croissant with her bandaged finger. She also reflected on the bittersweet parts of the relationship, singing, "On the bright side / We had good times / Never faked our pictures / We were perfect / Til we weren’t / Now we’ve got too many splinters.”

Source: MEGA A resurfaced Halloween photo of Orlando Bloom and an actress dressed as Katy Perry sparked new chatter.

She continues: “It’s not that complicated / To ask me how my day is / I’m flatlining tryna save this.” The song ends with a quiet punch: “If I had to do it all over again / I would still do it all over again / The love that we made was worth it in the end.”

Meanwhile, a resurfaced Halloween photo stirred up even more conversation around Perry’s past with Bloom. Rachel Lynn Matthews dressed as Perry during the singer’s Blue Origin space flight and posed with Bloom while wearing a blue astronaut suit and a black wig. One shot even showed Matthews kissing the floor the way Perry did when she returned from space.