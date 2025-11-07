Katy Perry Hints at Reason for Orlando Bloom Split in New Song 'Bandaids'

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry may have just given fans a peek into why she never made it down the aisle with Orlando Bloom. On Thursday, November 6, the pop superstar dropped her surprise single “Bandaids,” a heartbreak anthem that seems to hint at the end of her relationship with the actor. The emotional track, released mid-tour, is filled with lyrics that point to love lost and lessons learned.

“Hand to God I promise I tried / There’s no stone left unturned / It’s not what you did, it’s what you didn’t / You were there but you weren’t,” she sings in the music video, where she’s seen washing dishes before accidentally dropping what looks like an engagement ring down the sink. When she reaches in to retrieve it, the garbage disposal suddenly switches on, mangling her ring finger — a chilling metaphor for love gone wrong. “Got so used to you letting me down / No use tryna send flowers now,” she continues. “Telling myself you'll change, you don't / Band-Aids over a broken heart.”

Source: MEGA Katy Perry released a new breakup song called 'Bandaids.'

The visuals are just as symbolic. Perry saws off the branch she’s sitting on, rides an escalator only for her shoelace to get stuck and drag her backward, and even gets zapped by a Tesla before calmly eating a croissant — her injured finger wrapped in bandages. "On the bright side / We had good times / Never faked our pictures / We were perfect / Til we weren’t / Now we’ve got too many splinters,” she sings.

Later in the song, she admits, “It’s not that complicated / To ask me how my day is / I’m flatlining tryna save this,” before closing with an emotional reflection: “If I had to do it all over again / I would still do it all over again / The love that we made was worth it in the end.” One scene even shows Perry narrowly avoiding a speeding train before spotting a single daisy growing between the tracks — a tender nod to her daughter, Daisy Dove, whom she shares with Bloom.

Source: MEGA The lyrics seem to reference her split from Orlando Bloom.

As OK! previously reported on June 25, sources confirmed the couple quietly ended their relationship earlier this year. “Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” an insider revealed. “It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”

Source: Katy Perry/YouTube The singer dropped the engagement ring in the video’s emotional scene.

Now, Perry appears to be moving on. The “California Gurls” singer was recently spotted holding hands with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during her 41st birthday celebration at Paris’ Crazy Horse cabaret.

Source: MEGA Katy Perry was recently spotted holding hands with Justin Trudeau in Paris.

“Justin handed her a rose,” eyewitnesses shared. “She looked like she was floating!” The pair first sparked dating rumors over the summer when they were seen having an intimate dinner in Montreal.

Meanwhile, Bloom recently addressed the breakup while promoting his new movie The Cut on Today. Host Craig Melvin asked how he was doing, to which Bloom replied, “I’m great, man. I’m so grateful. We have the most beautiful daughter. You know when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie? I feel grateful for all of it.”