Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Music Video Costar Says He Has ‘Silent Trauma’ After She Allegedly Exposed His Private Parts at 2012 Party

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Katy Perry's “Teenage Dream” music video costar Josh Kloss is opening up about a painful experience he had with the pop star. Kloss, 45, revealed to Page Six in a candid interview recently about the "silent trauma" he harbors after Perry, 41, allegedly exposed his genitals during a party back in 2012.

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Source: @KATYPERRY/YOUTUBE The music video for 'Teenage Dream' was filmed in July 2010.

“It’s hard to bring up something that seems irrelevant to a lot of people," Kloss said. After actress Ruby Rose spoke up about sexual assault allegations against the "Last Friday Night" crooner, the model felt it was “important” to be “brave” and “show my face and explain myself.” “The world can judge me, you know?” he said.

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Katy Perry and Josh Kloss 'Bonded' on Set of the Music Video

Josh Kloss played Katy Perry's love interest in the video.

While he and Perry became fast friends and "bonded" on set of the "Teenage Dream" music video they shot in July 2010, things took a turn two years later. Kloss explained he was invited to Perry's stylist and America's Next Top Model star Johnny Wujek's birthday party at the time at the Moonlight Rollerway skating rink in Glendale, Calif. When he showed up with a pal, Perry saw him and happily greeted him outside the rink.

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Josh Kloss Was 'Freaked Out' by Katy Perry Exposing His Private Parts

Source: MEGA Ruby Rose previously accused the singer of sexual assault.

She then allegedly pulled his pants and underwear out and revealed his private parts. “That’s the main thing here. I want to clear that. I want to get rid of the confusion because some people believe that if you pull someone’s pants down at a party, you’re pranking them,” Kloss said. While the "California Gurls" singer just "laughed," Kloss was "freaked out" by the interaction. “Even being pantsed would have totally humiliated me," he noted, adding “there was no horsing around” in his friendship with Perry.

Source: MEGA 'It’s hard to bring up something that seems irrelevant to a lot of people,' Josh Kloss said.