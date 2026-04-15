Katy Perry Music Video Model's Claims She Exposed His Private Parts at 2012 Party Resurface After Ruby Rose's Sexual Assault Allegations
April 15 2026, Published 4:47 p.m. ET
Another eyebrow-raising story about Katy Perry's behavior has resurfaced after Ruby Rose accused the pop star of sexually assaulting her in 2010 — which the singer denied.
Back in 2019, male model Josh Kloss — who appeared in Perry's music video for "Teenage Dream" — accused the "Roar" vocalist of pulling down his pants and exposing his privates in the middle of a 2012 birthday party for Johnny Wujek.
"When I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us my p----," Kloss, 45, shockingly claimed on Instagram.
Josh Kloss Felt 'Pathetic and Embarrassed'
"Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?" he asked. "I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting."
'The Most Belittling Job'
The model said he was "lorded over by her reps about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly." He even alleged her team "edited and answered" interviews questions for him.
Kloss decided to share his story in 2019 because 2020 marked 10 years since the video debuted.
"So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting and belittling jobs I’ve ever done," he penned.
- Ruby Rose Gushed Over Her 'Love' for Katy Perry 2 Years After Alleged Sexual Assault Took Place, Resurfaced Interview Reveals
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- Katy Perry and Ruby Rose Drama Explodes: Singer Under Investigation After Actress Files Sexual Assault Report Over Alleged 2010 Incident
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Johnny Wujek Defended Katy Perry
Wujek, 46, hit back at the story to defend the mother-of-one, 41, writing online at the time, "Oh h--- no. I’m not about to let you make accusations against my friend like this. This is such bull----. Katy would never do something like that. We all know about your ongoing obsession with her since the day of filming that video."
"It’s not ok to do this to people who have done nothing but uplift and inspire others," the fashion designer continued. "Focus on your life and your daughter and move on Josh. I’ll be praying for you. We all will."
Inside Ruby Rose's Allegations Against Katy Perry
As OK! reported, Rose, 40, made her claims on Sunday, April 12, after Perry was going viral for her appearance at Coachella.
"Katy Perry sexual [sic] assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks," she penned on Instagram's Threads.
"She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her," added the Batwoman actress.
Australian authorities confirmed the pop star is now under investigation after Rose filed a report.
Perry denied the allegations, with her rep stating the Aussie native's claims "are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies."