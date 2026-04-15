Katy Perry Music Video Model's Claims She Exposed His Private Parts at 2012 Party Resurface After Ruby Rose's Sexual Assault Allegations

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Another eyebrow-raising story about Katy Perry's behavior has resurfaced after Ruby Rose accused the pop star of sexually assaulting her in 2010 — which the singer denied. Back in 2019, male model Josh Kloss — who appeared in Perry's music video for "Teenage Dream" — accused the "Roar" vocalist of pulling down his pants and exposing his privates in the middle of a 2012 birthday party for Johnny Wujek.

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Source: @katyperry/youtube Josh Kloss claimed Katy Perry showed his private parts to her friends at a party.

"When I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us my p----," Kloss, 45, shockingly claimed on Instagram.

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Josh Kloss Felt 'Pathetic and Embarrassed'

Source: @katyperry/youtube The model felt 'pathetic and embarrassed' after the alleged incident.

"Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?" he asked. "I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting."

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'The Most Belittling Job'

Source: @katyperry/youtube Josh Kloss claimed working with the pop star was 'one of the most confusing, assaulting and belittling jobs' he's had.

The model said he was "lorded over by her reps about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly." He even alleged her team "edited and answered" interviews questions for him. Kloss decided to share his story in 2019 because 2020 marked 10 years since the video debuted. "So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting and belittling jobs I’ve ever done," he penned.

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Johnny Wujek Defended Katy Perry

Source: mega Johnny Wujek shot down Josh Kloss' claims, declaring, 'Katy would never do something like that.'

Wujek, 46, hit back at the story to defend the mother-of-one, 41, writing online at the time, "Oh h--- no. I’m not about to let you make accusations against my friend like this. This is such bull----. Katy would never do something like that. We all know about your ongoing obsession with her since the day of filming that video." "It’s not ok to do this to people who have done nothing but uplift and inspire others," the fashion designer continued. "Focus on your life and your daughter and move on Josh. I’ll be praying for you. We all will."

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Inside Ruby Rose's Allegations Against Katy Perry

Source: @rubyrose/threads Ruby Rose filed a police report, claiming the singer sexually assaulted her in 2010.

As OK! reported, Rose, 40, made her claims on Sunday, April 12, after Perry was going viral for her appearance at Coachella. "Katy Perry sexual [sic] assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks," she penned on Instagram's Threads. "She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her," added the Batwoman actress.

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Source: @rubyrose/instagram Katy Perry denied the actress' claims, calling them 'dangerous reckless lies.'