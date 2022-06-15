Journalist Katy Tur Details Her Keith Olbermann Romance & The Negative Impact It Had On Her Career In New Memoir

While some of his tips may have proved helpful, she also "paid a price for the relationship."

When the media caught wind of the twosome, the then 23-year-old was labeled as a "bimbo." Photogs soon stalked her for pictures while others dug up old snaps from her college days.

"Keith's career never suffered, but long after we broke up I was still 'Keith Olbermann's girlfriend' to the industry," she insisted. "The whole experience was so bruising. So much so that I hesitate to bring it up now. I don't want to go back to that headspace where I felt judge and belittled."