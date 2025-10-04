Kayla Nicole's Classy Comeback: Travis Kelce's Ex Hints She Doesn't Compare Herself to Other Women After Taylor Swift's 'Diss' Track

Article continues below advertisement

In a breathtaking twist of celebrity drama, Kayla Nicole, former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce, appears to be taking the high road following a potential subtle jab from pop icon Taylor Swift. The situation unfurled with Swift's new track, “Opalite,” which many speculate reveals insights about Kelce’s past relationships, specifically with Nicole.

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram The reality star subtly replied on Instagram.

On the same day Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, launched, Nicole took to Instagram to share glamorous snapshots from a dinner honoring influential women in the entertainment industry, hosted by Hollywood Confidential in Los Angeles. Dressed in a stunning brown silk dress with an alluring halter neckline, the 33-year-old influencer radiated confidence and poise.

Nicole expressed gratitude, writing, “What an honor to share a table with some of the most iconic ‘girlfriends’ of all time. Women whose art has been a mirror and a reminder of what’s possible at every stage of my womanhood.”

Source: MEGA The pair got engaged in August.

Adding more intrigue to the situation, Nicole reposted a scene from America’s Next Top Model featuring model Eva Marcille , where the latter passionately declared, “I don’t compare myself to other girls. I’m Eva. I’m no comparison to anyone else.” This seemingly cryptic response from Nicole suggested a steadfast refusal to engage in comparisons, especially regarding Swift’s recent lyrical overtures.

Source: MEGA The pop star seemingly dissed Travis Kelce's ex on her new album.

The reputation of relationships in the world of celebrities is often subjected to public scrutiny, and Kelce and Nicole’s past was no exception. Nicole’s podcast, “Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole,” took on a fresh dimension as she responded to rumors and comments regarding her ex's new romance. In doing so, she defended not only herself but also her past with Kelce, shedding light on how the internet speculation affected her emotions.

Swift, known for her lyricism that often draws from personal experiences, stirred controversy with the lines, “You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone / And you were just a pose.” The last line is strikingly similar to a narrative that circulated during Nicole and Kelce’s five-year relationship, where he was noted expressing frustration over her perceived distraction by social media.

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole defended herself in the past.

The conversational web deepened as Nicole, in previous years, noted that she wouldn’t need “validation from a bunch of strangers on the internet” if Kelce had been more attentive during their relationship. With the dynamics of their past publicly highlighted in Swift’s lyrics, it’s no wonder that Nicole would prefer to chart her own path forward, symbolized by a meme she shared: “And when God gives you ball, BALL." As if to further tame any whispered comparisons between Swift and Nicole, the influencer has pointedly addressed the backlash that often arises in the wake of her breakup. In a candid remark, she reflected on how life’s setbacks transformed into opportunities: “Life handed me lemons and I made a lemon martini out of it and that upsets people.”