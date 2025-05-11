Kayla Nicole Declares She’s 'More Than Just Travis Kelce's Ex'

Kayla Nicole is done being pigeonholed as merely Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend! The 33-year-old sports journalist is adamant that it's time for people to "stop calling [her] someone's ex" and recognize her for everything she brings to the table.

In a candid conversation on the "Second Wind" podcast on Tuesday, May 6, Nicole opened up about the toll her past romance with the NFL star has taken on her public persona, especially now that Kelce, 35, is in a high-profile relationship with the pop superstar Taylor Swift, 35.

"You sit down and you do an hour-long interview with someone, and the headline is maybe one sentence that you said. Yeah, I was heartbroken and devastated because I went through a breakup and that's the headline," she vented to hosts Marion Jones and Suzanne Evans. "Like so-and-so's ex is devastated still and she's sad and she's depressed. It's like, d---, girl, did you listen to anything?"