Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Accused of Making Up Story About Her 'White Friend Named Taylor' After Model's Shady Halloween Costume

Kayla Nicole gave a somewhat suspicious explanation when she dished on her Toni Braxton-inspired Halloween costume. This year, the star dressed as the singer in the music video for her tune "He Wasn't Man Enough," with many social media users believing the outfit was a dig at ex Travis Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift. However, on an episode of "The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole," she insisted the song has had a special place in her heart for years.

Kayla Nicole Mentions Her Childhood Friend Named Taylor

Source: @ThePre-GameWithKaylaNicole/youtube Kayla Nicole said she remembers listening to 'He Wasn't Man Enough' alongside her childhood friend name Taylor.

"I've been listening to this since it came out," she spilled of the 2000 track. "I have a very specific memory about it growing up. I had a white best friend. Her name was Taylor, her mom's name was Pam. And she was the only house I could go over to as a kid because my mom didn’t play them type of games." "I specifically remember driving home from private school in my little uniform in the back of a paddy wagon with Taylor, and her mom was playing this song. [Singing] at the top of her lungs," the social media star, 34, recalled. "And it was just that ah-ha moment, like wow, white people listen to black people music as well."

The Model Was Accused of Making Up the Story

Social media users were confused by her words, with many wondering why she even named her friend — who has the same moniker as Swift, 35. "Her BFF's name was Taylor? Riggghhtt..." one person commented on a TikTok post about her claims, with another individual noting, "I would bet money her friend's name was not Taylor." "I don't believe this story at all," another TikTok user wrote. "Why can't we just let others be happy and be in love?"

Source: mega Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce dated on and off from 2017 to 2022.

The podcast host's supporters defended her by noting Taylor is a common name. "So she can't have a friend named Taylor?" one person asked, while another noted, "I also have friends named Taylor."

Kayla Nicole's Shady Halloween Costume

Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram Many social media users believe Kayla Nicole's 2025 Halloween costume was a dig at ex Travis Kelce.

Nicole hasn't revealed if the costume was meant to shade the engaged couple, but the lyrics of Braxton's tune are telling. "Listen, girl / Who do you think I am? / Don't you know that he was my man? / But I chose to let him go / So, why do you act like I still care about him?" Braxton sings. "Lookin' at me like I'm hurt / When I'm the one who said I didn't want it to work / Don't you forget I had him first." The model and the NFL star, 36, dated on and off from 2017 to 2022. In 2023, Kelce began dating Swift, and the two became engaged in August.

Did Taylor Swift Diss Travis Kelce's Ex?

Source: mega Some people believe Taylor Swift's tune 'Opalite' was a diss toward Kelce and Nicole's old romance.