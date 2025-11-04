or
Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Accused of Making Up Story About Her 'White Friend Named Taylor' After Model's Shady Halloween Costume

Photo of Kayla Nicole and a photo of Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift
Source: @ThePre-GameWithKaylaNicole/youtube;@killatrav/instagram

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole was accused of shading his romance with Taylor Swift.

Nov. 4 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Kayla Nicole gave a somewhat suspicious explanation when she dished on her Toni Braxton-inspired Halloween costume.

This year, the star dressed as the singer in the music video for her tune "He Wasn't Man Enough," with many social media users believing the outfit was a dig at ex Travis Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift. However, on an episode of "The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole," she insisted the song has had a special place in her heart for years.

Kayla Nicole Mentions Her Childhood Friend Named Taylor

Photo of Kayla Nicole said she remembers listening to 'He Wasn't Man Enough' alongside her childhood friend name Taylor.
Source: @ThePre-GameWithKaylaNicole/youtube

Kayla Nicole said she remembers listening to 'He Wasn't Man Enough' alongside her childhood friend name Taylor.

"I've been listening to this since it came out," she spilled of the 2000 track. "I have a very specific memory about it growing up. I had a white best friend. Her name was Taylor, her mom's name was Pam. And she was the only house I could go over to as a kid because my mom didn’t play them type of games."

"I specifically remember driving home from private school in my little uniform in the back of a paddy wagon with Taylor, and her mom was playing this song. [Singing] at the top of her lungs," the social media star, 34, recalled. "And it was just that ah-ha moment, like wow, white people listen to black people music as well."

The Model Was Accused of Making Up the Story

Social media users were confused by her words, with many wondering why she even named her friend — who has the same moniker as Swift, 35.

"Her BFF's name was Taylor? Riggghhtt..." one person commented on a TikTok post about her claims, with another individual noting, "I would bet money her friend's name was not Taylor."

"I don't believe this story at all," another TikTok user wrote. "Why can't we just let others be happy and be in love?"

Photo of Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce dated on and off from 2017 to 2022.
Source: mega

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce dated on and off from 2017 to 2022.

The podcast host's supporters defended her by noting Taylor is a common name.

"So she can't have a friend named Taylor?" one person asked, while another noted, "I also have friends named Taylor."

Kayla Nicole's Shady Halloween Costume

Photo of Many social media users believe Kayla Nicole's 2025 Halloween costume was a dig at ex Travis Kelce.
Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram

Many social media users believe Kayla Nicole's 2025 Halloween costume was a dig at ex Travis Kelce.

Nicole hasn't revealed if the costume was meant to shade the engaged couple, but the lyrics of Braxton's tune are telling.

"Listen, girl / Who do you think I am? / Don't you know that he was my man? / But I chose to let him go / So, why do you act like I still care about him?" Braxton sings. "Lookin' at me like I'm hurt / When I'm the one who said I didn't want it to work / Don't you forget I had him first."

The model and the NFL star, 36, dated on and off from 2017 to 2022. In 2023, Kelce began dating Swift, and the two became engaged in August.

Did Taylor Swift Diss Travis Kelce's Ex?

Photo of Some people believe Taylor Swift's tune 'Opalite' was a diss toward Kelce and Nicole's old romance.
Source: mega

Some people believe Taylor Swift's tune 'Opalite' was a diss toward Kelce and Nicole's old romance.

Some think Nicole's outfit was her way of hitting back at the Grammy winner, as it's believed her new song "Opalite" is about the exes' romance.

Lyrics rumored to be about the exes' relationship included, "You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real / She was in her phone / And you were just a pose." Fans pointed out an old video in which Nicole filmed herself and the tight end while he looked annoyed and asked if they could leave.

