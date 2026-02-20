Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Dragged for Calling Him the 'Right Person' for Her Despite His Engagement to Taylor Swift: 'So Embarrassing'
Feb. 20 2026, Published 11:55 a.m. ET
Kayla Nicole is getting dragged online for continuously referencing ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce despite the fact he's now engaged to Taylor Swift.
While recently chatting with Love Island USA's Ace Greene for a TikTok Live, the model was talking about her love life when she was asked when her last relationship was.
Kayla Nicole Talks About Her Last Relationship
"Probably about three years ago. It's been a long time," she admitted. Though Nicole didn't mentioned Kelce by name, the two notably broke up in 2022.
Greene asked Nicole, 34, what caused the split.
"Umm, who knows," she replied. "It could be compatibility issues, right person, wrong time."
Social Media Users Dragged the Model for Her Response
Social media users were shocked at her answer, which insinuated that the NFL star, 36, was the right guy for her even though he proposed to the Grammy winner, also 36, in August 2025 after around two years of dating.
"She knows EXACTLY why it didn't work out! Wrong Person WRONG TIME, he did not WANT YOU," one person declared on X, while another wrote, "The man literally called Taylor the love of his life in her documentary and yet that girl is still yapping like he’s her one true love. So embarrassing!"
"She’s not going away because you guys give her the clout!" a third critic said, accusing Nicole of wanting attention and fame. "Delete from timeline and move on! She knows what she’s doing!"
Kayla Nicole Shaded the Couple in 2026 Super Bowl Commercial
- Kayla Nicole Declares She’s 'More Than Just Travis Kelce's Ex'
- Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Thinks It Makes Her 'Look Good' That Athlete Moved on With Someone as 'Hot' as Taylor Swift
- Travis Kelce's 'Triggered' Ex Kayla Nicole Defends Right to Discuss Her 'Life' After NFL Star's Engagement to Taylor Swift: 'Sue Me'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, "The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole" podcast host has publicly dissed the Kansas City Chiefs star over the past several months. At the same time, some accused Swift of poking fun at Nicole via her music, such as her track "Opalite."
Most recently, Nicole shaded Kelce in a 2026 Super Bowl commercial, where she played an "ex-communicator" and was described as the "ex of a certain NFL player."
"Have you or someone you know been injured emotionally in a high-profile relationship? Are your exes snubbing you in commercials?" commercial costar Tiffany Haddish asked.
Nicole said the ex-communicators "could put an end to this whole ex-girlfriend fiasco quickly," to which Ben Simmons replied, "That doesn’t sound right."
After the model offered words such as "rapidly" and "pronto," Simmons referenced Kelce's fiancée by stating, "I said swiftly!"
Fans have criticized Nicole for talking about Kelce after she declared she didn't want to be known just for her relationship with the tight end.
"You sit down and you do an hour-long interview with someone and the headline is maybe a one sentence that you said of, 'Yeah, I was heartbroken and devastated because I went through a breakup' and that's the headline," she explained on the "Second Wind" podcast in 2025. "Like, 'So-and-so’s ex is devastated still and she's sad and she's depressed.'"
"It's like, 'D---, girl, did you listen to anything?' I am human and I take it with a grain of salt now," she continued. "One day they're going to have to stop calling me someone’s ex."