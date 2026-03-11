Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Reveals the Only Cosmetic Procedure She's Ever Had on Her Face
March 11 2026, Published 5:04 p.m. ET
Kayla Nicole got candid and revealed the only cosmetic procedure she's ever had done to her face.
Nicole, 34, was asked in an Instagram Q&A with fans on Tuesday, March 10, if she's ever "done any facial balancing or minor tweaks."
Kayla Nicole Revealed Her Yearly Cosmetic Procedure
"I get filler once a year in my lips," Nicole replied. "Half syringe. Just to balance out my top lip with my bottom. Very minimal/natural aesthetic."
"The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole" podcast host said her bone structure was "naturally strong as is," adding, "the thought of cheek/jaw line filler on my mug is crazy."
Kayla Nicole Was Dragged by Social Media Last Month
Nicole made headlines last month for a comment seemingly involving her ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce.
The influencer was asked about her last relationship while on a TikTok livestream with Love Island USA's Ace Greene, which she said ended "about three years ago."
Although she didn't mention the NFL player, 36, by name, the pair dated from 2017 to 2022.
Social Media Blasted Kayla Nicole for 'Embarrassing' Comment
When asked why they split, she surprised viewers by saying, "Umm, who knows. It could be compatibility issues, right person, wrong time."
Social media users were quick to critique her remarks given that Kelce has since moved on with Taylor Swift, whom he's now engaged to.
"She knows EXACTLY why it didn't work out! Wrong Person WRONG TIME, he did not WANT YOU," one person wrote on X, while another said, "The man literally called Taylor the love of his life in her documentary and yet that girl is still yapping like he’s her one true love. So embarrassing!"
Kayla Nicole Seemingly Responded to the Backlash
Nicole seemingly responded to the backlash days later by posting a quote to her Instagram Stories that read, "People will deada-- think you're secretive before thinking it's none of their business."
Adding her own context, she wrote, "If you ever find yourself confused about my business understand it's because you [sic] not supposed to be concerned with it to begin with."
As OK! previously reported, Nicole has been vocal with her complaints about only being referred to as the Kansas City Chief star's ex.
"You sit down and you do an hour-long interview with someone and the headline is maybe one sentence that you said of, 'Yeah, I was heartbroken and devastated because I went through a breakup' and that's the headline," she said on a 2025 episode of the "Second Wind" podcast. "Like, 'So-and-so’s ex is devastated still and she's sad and she's depressed.'"
"It's like, 'D---, girl, did you listen to anything?' I am human and I take it with a grain of salt now," Nicole continued. "One day they're going to have to stop calling me someone’s ex."