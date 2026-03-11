Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Reveals the Only Cosmetic Procedure She's Ever Had on Her Face

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole got candid and revealed the only cosmetic procedure she's ever had done to her face. Nicole, 34, was asked in an Instagram Q&A with fans on Tuesday, March 10, if she's ever "done any facial balancing or minor tweaks."

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole Revealed Her Yearly Cosmetic Procedure

Source: @kaylanicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole opened up about her yearly cosmetic procedure.

"I get filler once a year in my lips," Nicole replied. "Half syringe. Just to balance out my top lip with my bottom. Very minimal/natural aesthetic." "The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole" podcast host said her bone structure was "naturally strong as is," adding, "the thought of cheek/jaw line filler on my mug is crazy."

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole Was Dragged by Social Media Last Month

Source: MEGA Kayla Nicole dated Travis Kelce from 2017 to 2022.

Nicole made headlines last month for a comment seemingly involving her ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce. The influencer was asked about her last relationship while on a TikTok livestream with Love Island USA's Ace Greene, which she said ended "about three years ago." Although she didn't mention the NFL player, 36, by name, the pair dated from 2017 to 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Blasted Kayla Nicole for 'Embarrassing' Comment

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Kayla Nicole seemingly referred to her relationship with Travis Kelce as the 'right person, wrong time.'

When asked why they split, she surprised viewers by saying, "Umm, who knows. It could be compatibility issues, right person, wrong time." Social media users were quick to critique her remarks given that Kelce has since moved on with Taylor Swift, whom he's now engaged to. "She knows EXACTLY why it didn't work out! Wrong Person WRONG TIME, he did not WANT YOU," one person wrote on X, while another said, "The man literally called Taylor the love of his life in her documentary and yet that girl is still yapping like he’s her one true love. So embarrassing!"

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole Seemingly Responded to the Backlash

Source: @kaylanicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole seemingly responded to the drama with a quote on social media.

Nicole seemingly responded to the backlash days later by posting a quote to her Instagram Stories that read, "People will deada-- think you're secretive before thinking it's none of their business." Adding her own context, she wrote, "If you ever find yourself confused about my business understand it's because you [sic] not supposed to be concerned with it to begin with."

Article continues below advertisement