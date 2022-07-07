They’re excellent for each other!

The Matrix star Keanu Reeves and girlfriend, artist Alexandra Grant were spotted strolling hand-in-hand down the streets of New York City on Thursday, July 7. Stopping into a few iconic Manhattan locales including Saks Fifth Avenue and eatery Quality Meats, the pair kept it casual, sporting polished yet relaxed looks on their day out.

Grant kept it summery with a pop of color, pairing fuchsia pants with a black v-neck tank top, a brown handbag and a set of black espadrilles, tying the look together with a subtly studded belt, the Daily Mail reported. Meanwhile, Reeves opted for a more neutral color palette, donning a navy blue blazer and matching dress pants. He layered the set atop an untucked black t-shirt, completing the look with a pair of classic brown boots.