Keanu Reeves & Alexandra Grant Spotted Hand-In-Hand On NYC Stroll
They’re excellent for each other!
The Matrix star Keanu Reeves and girlfriend, artist Alexandra Grant were spotted strolling hand-in-hand down the streets of New York City on Thursday, July 7. Stopping into a few iconic Manhattan locales including Saks Fifth Avenue and eatery Quality Meats, the pair kept it casual, sporting polished yet relaxed looks on their day out.
Grant kept it summery with a pop of color, pairing fuchsia pants with a black v-neck tank top, a brown handbag and a set of black espadrilles, tying the look together with a subtly studded belt, the Daily Mail reported. Meanwhile, Reeves opted for a more neutral color palette, donning a navy blue blazer and matching dress pants. He layered the set atop an untucked black t-shirt, completing the look with a pair of classic brown boots.
Though the couple first made their red carpet debut in 2019, when Reeves and Grant stepped out together at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, the 57-year-old John Wick star and the 49-year-old creative have known each other for years, even working together on Reeves’ 2011 book Ode to Happiness, OK! previously reported.
Despite famously keeping their relationship under wraps, the private pair managed to set off the rumor mill in late March, after Reeves was reportedly spotted looking at engagement rings in a Los Angeles boutique. While the couple has remained tight-lipped surrounding these whisperings, an anonymous insider told exclusively OK! that Reeves reportedly proposed to his partner later that spring.
"Keanu popped the question after they returned home from Europe, where he was filming back-to-back movies,” the source spilled in April. “She was there the whole time to support him," they continued, noting that "that’s when he realized he can’t live without her."
But it wasn’t just his European work excursion: The source also claimed that Reeves’ Speed co-star Sandra Bullock also played a role in the star’s decision to take his relationship with Grant to the next level
“It was a heart-to-heart with Sandra that finally inspired him to put a ring on it,” the insider shared. “And he’s so happy that he did.”