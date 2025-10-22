or
Unhinged Keanu Reeves Fan Causes Scene Outside Broadway Show, Tries to Force Her Way Into Actor's Car: 'I'm Your Divine Wife'

Photo of Keanu Reeves
Source: MEGA

An unhinged Keanu Reeves fan tried to force her way into the actor's car, calling herself his 'divine wife' as she was brought down by security.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 22 2025, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

Keanu Reeves had a frightening encounter with a forceful fan claiming to be his “divine wife” after a Broadway show.

After leaving New York’s Hudson Theatre, the Taken actor, 61, was seen getting into an SUV when a fan tried to follow him and force her way inside, according to TikTok footage.

Fan Claimed to Be Keanu Reeves' 'Divine Wife'

Photo of A fan claimed to be Keanu Reeves' 'divine wife' after a Broadway show.
Source: MEGA

A fan claimed to be Keanu Reeves' 'divine wife' after a Broadway show.

Security quickly intervened, pushing the woman – who was screaming, “Keanu, I’m your divine wife!” – away from the vehicle. However, she managed to break free and approach it again.

Security responded more aggressively the second time, bringing her to the ground as she attempted to run toward Reeves’ vehicle.

Keanu Reeves Is Currently Starring on Broadway

Photo of Keanu Reeves currently stars in the play 'Waiting for Godot.'
Source: MEGA

Keanu Reeves currently stars in the play 'Waiting for Godot.'

“You guys need a restraining order on this one,” the person filming the situation is heard saying on camera, “Why you bugging out?”

Reeves currently stars in Jamie Lloyd’s adaptation of Samuel Beckett’s play Waiting for Godot. The actor's personal life made headlines earlier this week after addressing rumors that he had wed his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant.

Keanu Reeves Addressed Wedding Rumors

Photo of Keanu Reeves responded to rumors he married his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant.
Source: MEGA

Keanu Reeves responded to rumors he married his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant.

“Well, that wasn't the first time,” he responded humorously to the marriage rumors during the New York City premiere of his movie, Good Fortune, on October 13. “We've been going out for a long time.”

Reeves' comments came weeks after the visual artist, 52, called rumors they tied the knot “fake news” on September 24. Alongside a romantic photo of the couple kissing, Grant captioned the photo, “This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement... simply a kiss! (Albeit maybe the moment right before or after it... given the slightly goofy expressions on our faces!)”

Alexandra Grant Broke Her Silence on Making It Down the Aisle

Photo of Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant were first romantically linked in 2018.
Source: MEGA

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant were first romantically linked in 2018.

"I'm sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married," she continued. "Good news is much needed these days, but it's still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here's a bit of real happiness!"

Reeves and Grant made their red carpet debut in November 2019 at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. At the time, a source told People that the couple had “started dating earlier this year” and that the Matrix star was “extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life.”

