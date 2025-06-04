Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Walk Hand in Hand at Red Carpet Premiere of 'John Wick' Spinoff: Photos
Keanu Reeves, 60, and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, 52, showed up and showed out!
During the Tuesday, June 3, premiere of the John Wick spinoff, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, Reeves and Grant showed affection for each other as they walked hand in hand on the red carpet.
The actor and his girlfriend looked stunning as they stood side by side. Reeves wore a dark-colored suit with a matching polka dot tie, complete with his shaggy hair and salt-and-pepper beard.
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Dazzle on Red Carpet
Grant wore a gorgeous red dress, designed with a ruffled, plunging neckline. She carried a classic gold clutch and opted for minimal accessories.
Reeves’ new film will be released in theaters on Friday, June 6 and features a look back in time during events that unfolded between John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4.
Throughout their relationship, Grant has joined Reeves numerous times for Hollywood events. They even made their debut as a couple on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2019.
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Are 'Madly in Love'
After the December 2024 premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Reeves spoke highly of his girlfriend’s support and the joy he gets out of her accompanying him.
“We got dolled up, and it was very exciting and just kind of nerve-wracking in the car, getting out. It’s really special to be side by side,” he told a news outlet. “The heart just opens.”
According to an insider, Reeves and Grant are “madly in love and such a good match.”
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Are 'Truly Best Friends'
“The really beautiful thing about their relationship is they are truly best friends,” the source added as they dished to a news outlet in April. “There is no one Keanu would rather spend time with than Alexandra.”
Though they haven’t announced an engagement just yet, another confidant spilled to a news outlet in April 2024 that the couple is very much engaged and is dreaming about their ideal wedding.
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's Wedding Plans
“It wouldn’t be like Keanu and Alexandra to book a fancy venue and have a big party,” the insider shared. “They want a quiet, simple ceremony with their closest friends and family, and why not do it in their own backyard? It’s the perfect place.”
At the time, the source suggested Reeves and Grant would keep their guest list limited to their closest loved ones but would likely invite actress Sandra Bullock and actor Alex Winter.
“Keanu is very close to Sandra, and he and Alex are best buds,” the source noted.