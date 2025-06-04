Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Walk Hand in Hand at Red Carpet Premiere of 'John Wick' Spinoff: Photos

Keanu Reeves, 60, and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, 52, showed up and showed out!

During the Tuesday, June 3, premiere of the John Wick spinoff, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, Reeves and Grant showed affection for each other as they walked hand in hand on the red carpet.

The actor and his girlfriend looked stunning as they stood side by side. Reeves wore a dark-colored suit with a matching polka dot tie, complete with his shaggy hair and salt-and-pepper beard.